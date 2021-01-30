TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – January 30th, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi will take on Qalandars in the 30th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Qalandars began their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign with a nine-wicket win over Pune Devils. Batting first, Pune Devils scored 107 runs, but Qalandars overhauled that total in just 7.1 overs for the loss of a solitary wicket.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi lost their opening match against Deccan Gladiators. They will be hopeful of opening their account in the tournament at the expense of the Qalandars, but that could be a tough task.

Abu Dhabi T10: Squads to choose from

Team Abu Dhabi

Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julian.

Qalandars

Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ahmad Daniyal, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Predicted Playing 11s

Team Abu Dhabi

Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy.

Qalandars

Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars, Match 8.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Date and Time: 30th January 2021, 7:45 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is largely a sporting one. However, in the T10 format, it could mostly favour the batsmen. 110 runs could be a par-score on this track.

TAD vs QAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar, Luke Wright, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Naveen ul Haq.

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-Captain: Tom Banton.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Ben Dunk, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar, Luke Wright, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Naveen ul Haq, Usman Khan Shinwari.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-Captain: Luke Wright.