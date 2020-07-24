TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 25th, 2020

Team Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Bukhatir are in action on Day 2 of the Emirates DT10 League 2020.
With a dominant win over Ajman in their first match on Friday, Team Abu Dhabi signalled their intentions of going the distance in this tournament. While the Graeme Cremer-led side looks well-equipped in all departments, they come across another well-balanced roster in Sharjah Bukhatir.
Although Abu Dhabi holds the edge heading into this encounter, they are in for a tough task against the likes of CP Rizwan and Umair Ali. Either way, a high-scoring game is on the cards with both teams looking for the all-important win on Saturday.
Squads to choose from
Team Abu Dhabi
Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan
Sharjah Bukhatir
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Predicted Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi
K Smith, O Hassan, A Abid, K Mahmood, R Shahzad, G Creamer, G Farid, D Khan, J Bhukari, V Vijayan and R Bhatia
Sharjah Bukhatir
F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal
Match Details
Match: Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah
Date: 25th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Pitch Report
A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Dubai with teams posting scores of above 100 on Day 1. While there is help on offer for the bowlers off the surface, the batsmen should have a significant say in the proceedings.
With this being a day game, both teams would look to bat first in what promises to be a high-scoring encounter.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, O Hassan, C Rizwan, G Creamer, G Farid, H Rahman, D Khan, V Vijayan, R Bhatia and G Gopalakrishnan
Captain: G Creamer, Vice-Captain: C Rizwan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, U Ali, C Rizwan, G Creamer, G Farid, H Rahman, H Bilal, V Vijayan, R Bhatia and G Gopalakrishnan
Captain: C Rizwan, Vice-Captain: V VijayanPublished 24 Jul 2020, 23:44 IST