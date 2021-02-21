TN vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Feb 22, 2021

In round two of the Elite Group B fixture in the 2020-21 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tamil Nadu take on Andhra at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of wins.

Tamil Nadu, who were the runners-up last time around in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, have had a solid start to this season as well. While the bowling was slightly off as they conceded 288 for four against Punjab, the batting more than made up for it as they chased it down with an over to spare. A top-notch hundred from N Jagadeesan and fifties from Baba Aparajith and Shahrukh Khan propelled them to a good win.

On the other hand, Andhra also chased down a massive target to get off the mark in this Vijay Hazare Trophy. They conceded a huge 331 for six against Vidarbha and didn’t have a great start with the bat either. However, fifties from Hanuma Vihari and Nitish Reddy got them on track before Ricky Bhui’s unbeaten 101 took them over the line in the final over.

Both teams will be on a high after the morale-boosting run-chases and will be looking to continue the good form.

Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (c), Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth, Hari Nishanth, Kaushik Gandhi, Aswin Crist, T Natarajan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyaswamy

Andhra: Hanuma Vihari (c), Naren Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Karan Shinde, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Shoaib Md Khan, Karthik Raman, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath, Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Manimaran Siddharth

Andhra: C Kranthi Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui (wk), Hanuma Vihari (c), Nitish Reddy, Karan Shinde, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girinath Reddy, Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish, Shoaib Md Khan

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Andhra

Date: February 22nd 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

Historically, the 22-yard surface at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is a belter and is usually filled with runs. This season has been no different. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw some big scores and this Vijay Hazare Trophy has gotten off to a blistering start as Jharkhand smashed 422 in the first 50-over game played at this venue.

Thus, another batting beauty is likely to be in store. There might be some movement for the fast bowlers early on but 320-330 could well be a par total batting first.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (TN vs AND)

Dream11 Team for Tamil Nadu vs Andhra - Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Baba Aparajith, Nitish Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Captain: Baba Aparajith Vice-captain: Hanuma Vihari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Arun Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Baba Aparajith, Nitish Reddy, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Captain: N Jagadeesan Vice-captain: Nitish Reddy