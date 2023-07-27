TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier

Tanzania U-19 (TAN U-19) will take on Nigeria U-19 (NIG U-19) in the ninth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Thursday, July 27. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Tanzania and Nigeria will be desperately looking for a win in this match, given that they are not in a good position at the moment. While Tanzania have lost one match, their other game has been cancelled due to rain. They are currently struggling at second-last position in the points table.

Nigeria have lost both of their matches so far. They are at the bottom of the table and will be looking to get off the mark in this match.

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Match Details

The ninth match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 27 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match will commence at 12.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19, Match 9, ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, Thursday; 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Probable Playing XIs

TAN U-19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TAN U-19 Probable Playing XI

A Pascal, O Ramadhani, J Kilongosi, S Basha, B Robert, J Nyambo, L Snehal Bakrania, H Onai, A Mwamele, M Mbaki, and K Kiseto.

NIG U-19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NIG U-19 Probable Playing XI

S Salau, P Pam, S Chilemanya, A Abiebhode, V Samuel, R Abdulkareem, C Okeke, P Useni, C Udekwe, I Okeke, and J Asia.

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Selim Salau

Selim Salau has not been in the best of forms with the bat in the tournament so far. Salau has an average of 10 points per match, but his keeping skills make him a good pick for the match.

Batter - Shaikh Basha

Shaikh Basa is in the batters category but has been doing a good job with the ball. Basha gave a match-winning performance in the previous match and looks like a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder - Hamza Onai

Hamza Onai did a great job with the ball in the last match. He will be a great pick for the match as he has the wicket-taking form with him.

Bowler - Chiemelie-Emmanuel Udekwe

Chiemelie Emmanuel Onai bowled a match-winning spell in the last match. He has the ability to pick up wickets in crucial stages of a game and that makes him a great choice for the match.

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Shaikh Basha

Shaikh Basha has been in good form of late. He picked up wickets in the previous match and delivered a match-winning spell. So, Shaikh Basha will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Udekwe

Chiemelie-Emmanuel Udekwe has been in good bowling form in the tournament. He has a match-defining spell under his belt coming into this match and will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19, Match 9

S Salau

S Basha

H Onai

A Mwamele

C Udekwe

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi will be a bit slower and it will be difficult for the batters to score run on it. So, middle-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Salau

Batters: L Snehal, V Samuel, P Pam, S Basha

All-rounders: C Okeke, H Onai

Bowlers: A Mwamele, P Useni, C Udekwe, M Mbaki

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

TAN U-19 vs NIG U-19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Salau

Batters: L Snehal, V Samuel, P Pam, S Basha

All-rounders: C Okeke, H Onai

Bowlers: A Mwamele, P Useni, C Udekwe, M Mbaki