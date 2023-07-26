TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips and Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 8

The 8th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will see the Tanzania Under 19 (TAN U19) squaring off against Uganda Under 19 (UGA U19) at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, July 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tanzania Under 19 have won none of their last two matches. Uganda Under 19, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Tanzania Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Uganda Under 19 are expected to win this encounter.

TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Match Details

The 8th match of the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played on July 26 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN U19 vs UGA U19, Match 8

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sierra Leone Under 19 and Kenya Under 19, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Form Guide

TAN U19 - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

UGA U19 - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Probable Playing XI

TAN U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

A Pascal (wk), J Kilongosi, B Robert, S Basha, J Nyambo, L Snehal, A Amiri, H Onai, A Mwamele, M Mbaki, K Kiseto

UGA U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

R Omara (wk), A Baig, F Mutagana, T Aziz, P Olaka, B Asaba, O Gerald, Y Sowobi, J Baguma, B Ali, L Conrad

TAN U19 vs UGA U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Pascal

A Pascal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Omara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Basha

A Baig and S Basha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Robert played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Onai

P Oloka and H Onai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Asaba is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Baguma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mwamele and J Bavuma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mbaki is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAN U19 vs UGA U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Basha

S Basha will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

J Baguma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Baguma as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TAN U19 vs UGA U19, Match 8

S Basha

P Oloka

J Baguma

B Asaba

M Majid

Tanzania Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tanzania Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Omara, A Pascal

Batters: S Basha, B Robert, A Baig

All-rounders: P Oloka, H Onai, B Asaba

Bowlers: J Baguma, A Mwamele, M Mbaki

Tanzania Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Pascal

Batters: S Basha

All-rounders: P Oloka, H Onai, B Asaba, O Gerald

Bowlers: J Baguma, A Mwamele, M Mbaki, B Ali, M Majid