TAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Tanzania (TAN) squaring off against Bahrain (BAH) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Monday, February 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tanzania have won none of their last six matches. They lost their last match against Italy by 8 wickets. Bahrain, on the other hand, have won two of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Bahrain. Bahrain smashed 237 runs and Tanzania smashed 153 runs only while chasing the target.

TAN vs BAH Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 10 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs BAH, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 10th February, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

TAN vs BAH Form Guide

TAN - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

BAH - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

TAN vs BAH Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhik Patwa ©, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Omary, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Mukesh Maker, Sanjay Kumar Thakor

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Haider Butt.©, Imran Anwar, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, Sachin Kumar

TAN vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Puthenpurayil

A Puthenpurayil is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form. S Badar is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Ahmed

S Selvaraj and S Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ahmed is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 156 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches. A Bin Nasir is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ali

A Ali and I Javed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ali will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 1 wicket in just five matches. A Anil is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Khan and M Rizwan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Khan has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. K Juma is another good bowler pick for today's match.

TAN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is the most crucial pick from Bahrain as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 1 wicket in just five matches.

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is another crucial pick from the Bahrain squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 156 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs BAH, 22nd Match

A Ali

I Javed

S Ahmed

I Khan

K Juma

Tanzania vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Tanzania vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpurayil

Batters: S Selvaraj, A Bin Nasir, S Ahmed

All-rounders: A Ali, A Anil, I Javed

Bowlers: I Khan, M Rizwan, K Juma, R Asuri

Tanzania vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpurayil

Batters: S Selvaraj, S Ahmed

All-rounders: A Ali, A Anil, I Javed, A Mpeka

Bowlers: I Khan, M Rizwan, K Juma, A Majid

