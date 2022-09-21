TAN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2nd Semi-final 

Tanzania (TAN) will take on Botswana (BOT) in the second semi-final of the Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TAN vs BOT Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Tanzania finished atop Group B after winning all three of their group stage matches. They won their last game against Malawi by 44 runs. Botswana, on the other hand, managed to win two out of their three group stage matches and finished second in Group A. They won their last fixture against Mozambique by 91 runs.

TAN vs BOT Match Details, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup

The second semi-final of the Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup will be played on September 21 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The match is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs BOT, Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

TAN vs BOT Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could trouble the batters early on, the spinners will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to cur the flow of runs. The last three out of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 140

Average second-innings score: 125

TAN vs BOT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Tanzania: W-W-W

Botswana: W-W-L

TAN vs BOT probable playing 11s for today’s match

TAN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TAN Probable Playing 11

Abhik Patwa (C), Mohamed Kitunda, Salum Jumbe, Amal Rajeevan, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Mohamed Sefu, Johnson Nyambo, and Akhil Anil.

BOT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BOT Probable Playing 11

Karabo Mothlhanka (c), Tarindu Perera, Inzimam Master, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Tshepo Phaswana, Reginald Nehonde, Zain Abbasi, Amir Sayeed, Thatyaone Tshose, Mmoloki Moketsi, Dhruv Maisuria.

TAN vs BOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Karabo Motlhanka (3 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 115.00)

Karabo has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 115.00 in three matches. He is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat at the top of the order.

Top Batter pick

Abhik Patwa (3 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

Abhik has been in excellent form with the bat in the tournament, smashing 75 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Kassimu Nassoro (3 matches, 86 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 130.30 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Kassimu could prove to be the best all-rounder pick as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. He has scored 86 runs and scalped six wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Dhruv Maisuria (3 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.75)

Dhruv is expected to be a pivotal bowler for his side, having picked up nine wickets in three games.

TAN vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

Kassimu Nassoro

Kassimu should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Wednesday's match. He has scored 86 runs in three games at a strike rate of 130.30, while also taking six wickets.

Reginald Nehonde

Reginald could be an excellent vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team given his ability to contribute on all fronts. He has scored 59 runs and scalped three wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TAN vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kassimu Nassoro 86 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matchesl Dhruv Maisurial 9 wickets in 3 matches Thatayaone Tshose 64 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Reginald Nehonde 59 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Chouhan 8 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

TAN vs BOT match expert tips

Kassimu Nassoro could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the TAN vs BOT game as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

TAN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Head to Head League

TAN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Karabo Motlhanka

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Vinoo Balakrishnan

All-rounders: Thatayaone Tshose, Reginald Nehonde (vc), Kassimu Nassoro (c), Zain Abbasi

Bowlers: Dhruv Maisuria, Yalinde Maurice Nkanya, Harsheed Chohan

TAN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League

TAN vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amal Puthenpulrayil Rajeevan

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Jitin Singh, Vinoo Balakrishnan

All-rounders: Thatayaone Tshose (vc), Reginald Nehonde, Kassimu Nassoro (c), Akhil Anil

Bowlers: Dhruv Maisuria, Boteng Maphosa, Harsheed Chohan

