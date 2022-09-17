TAN vs CAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup 2022, Match 5

Tanzania (TAN) will take on Cameron (CAM) in the fifth game of the ACA T20 Africa Cup on Saturday at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TAN vs CAM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.
Tanzania will play their first game of the season after a successful domestic campaign. Cameron, meanwhile, lost their first game to Malawi by seven wickets.
Cameron will look to register their first win of the compeition, but Tanzania are a better team and should prevail.
TAN vs CAM Match Details
Match 5 of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 17 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: TAN vs CAM, Match 5
Date and Time: September 17, 2022; 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Pitch Report
The pitch at Willowmoore Park in Benoni is well-balanced. There should be a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase here. The last game here was between Malawi and Kenya, where 270 runs were scored in 40 overs for the oss of 14 wickets.
TAN vs CAM Form Guide
TAN - Will be playing their first match of the season
CAM - L
TAN vs CAM Probable Playing XIs
TAN
No major injury update
M Omari (wk), I Selemani, A Patwa, J Pratap, K Nassoro, S Ally, J Nyambo, R Mohamed, J Darji, A Mpeka, H Anantkumar
CAM
No major injury update
A Toube (wk), A Aminou, K Jadhav, R Amah, I Tchakou, P Abanda, D Loic, B Toube, F Mpegna, J Abega, A Mengoumou
TAN vs CAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Toube
A Toube, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.
Batters
K Jadhav
K Jadhav and I Selemani are the two best batter picks. R Amah is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in his last few games.
All-rounders
K Nassoro
K Nassoro and B Toube are the best all-rounder picks, as they batting in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ally is another good pick.
Bowlers
R Mohamed
The top bowler picks are R Mohamed and J Dargi. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and can be expect to bowl at the death too. F Mpegna is another good pick.
TAN vs CAM match captain and vice-captain choices
K Nassoro
K Nassoro bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could be made the captain for both head-to-head and grand leagues.
B Toube
Like K Nassoro, B Toube bats in the top order for Cameron and also completes his quota of four overs. He looks in good touch and could take early wickets in this game.
Five Must-Picks for TAN vs CAM, Match 5
B Toube
S Ally
K Nassoro
I Selemani
K Jadhav
Tanzania vs Cameron Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowls at the death and also bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Tanzania vs Cameron Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: A Toube
Batters: A Patwa, I Selemani, K Jadhav, R Amah
All-rounders: B Toube, S Ally, K Nassoro
Bowlers: J Dargi, R Mohamed, F Mpegna
Tanzania vs Cameron Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Toube
Batters: A Patwa, I Selemani, K Jadhav
All-rounders: B Toube, S Ally, D Loic, K Nassoro
Bowlers: J Dargi, R Mohamed, J Abega