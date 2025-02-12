TAN vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 24

The 24th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Tanzania (TAN) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Wednesday, February 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAN vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tanzania have won none of their last seven matches. They lost their last match against Bahrain by 6 wickets. Hong Kong, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Hong Kong. Tanzania smashed 127 runs and Hong Kong chased the target in 23.2 overs.

TAN vs HK Match Details

The 24th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 12 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs HK, 24th Match

Date and Time: 12th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Bahrain and Tanzania, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TAN vs HK Form Guide

TAN - Won 0 of their last 7 matches

HK - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

TAN vs HK Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhik Patwa ©, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Omary, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Mukesh Maker, Sanjay Kumar Thakor

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Shiv Mathur, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan ©, Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Yasim Murtaza, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla

TAN vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form. A Puthenpurayil is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and B Hayat are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 239 runs in the last five matches. M Coetzee is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

A Mpeka and Y Murtaza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Murtaza will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 112 runs and taken 12 wickets in just five matches. A Anil is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Khan and N Rana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Rana has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 8 wickets in the last three matches. A Shukla is another good bowler for today's match.

TAN vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza is the most crucial pick from Hong Kong as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 112 runs and taken 12 wickets in just five matches.

N Rana

N Rana is another crucial pick from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 8 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs HK, 24th Match

N Rana

Y Murtaza

A Rath

A Shukla

E Khan

Tanzania vs Hong Kong Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Tanzania vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, M Coetzee

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, A Anil, A Mpeka

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Rehman, A Shukla

Tanzania vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, S Selvaraj, M Coetzee

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, A Anil

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Rehman, A Shukla, K Juma

