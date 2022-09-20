TAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 11

Tanzania (TAN) will take on Malawi (MAL) in the 11th match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Tuesday (September 20). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Prediction.

Tanzania are second in the Group B points table, having won as many as two matches. They defeated Kenya by four wickets in their last match.

Malawi, on the other hand, have managed to win one out of their two matches and are third in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Kenya by 52 runs.

TAN vs MAL Match Details

The eleventh match of the ACA T20 Africa Cup will be played on September 20 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

TAN vs MAL, ACA T20 Africa Cup, Match 11

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

TAN vs MAL Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park is a sporting surface, which has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs.

Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 132

Average second innings score: 89

TAN vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Tanzania: L-W-W-W-W

Malawi: W-W-L-W-L

TAN vs MAL probable playing 11s for today’s match

TAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAN Probable Playing 11

Amal Puthenpulrayil Rajeevan (WK), Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Ivan Selemani, Abhik Patwa (C), Jitin Singh, Akhil Anil, Kassimu Nassoro, Salum Ally, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Yalinde Maurice Nkanya.

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Shem Ngoche (C), Irfan Karim (WK), Lucas Ndandason, Nelson Odhiambo, Yash Talati, Rakep Patel, Rushabvardhan Patel, Vraj Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Gerard Mwendwa, Elijah Otieno.

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amal Puthenpulrayil Rajeevan (2 matches, 8 runs, Strike Rate: 72.72)

Although Rajeevan has been out of touch in the last couple of matches, he will look to perform at his best in Tuesday's match. He has scored only eight runs in two games.

Top Batter pick

Gift Kansonkho (2 matches, 38 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 80.85 and Economy Rate: 7.33)

Kansonkho is a reliable batter who can also contribute with his part-time bowling skills which makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 38 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Kassimu Nassoro Chete (2 matches, 26 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 130.00 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Chete can help you fetch some valuable points with his all-round performance on Tuesday. He has scored 26 runs while scalping five wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Daniel Jakiel (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.25)

Jakiel is a quality bowler who can be a brilliant economical pick in your fantasy team available for just 4.5 credits. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25 in two outings for Malawi.

TAN vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Sami Sohail

Sohail is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for Malawi. He has scored 34 runs and also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Salum Ally Jumbe

Although Jumbe has managed to scalp only one wicket in two matches, his bowling prowess cannot be overlooked for Tuesday's game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kassimu Nassoro Chete 26 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches Daniel Jakiel 4 wickets in 2 matches Moazzam Baig 19 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Harsheed Anantkumar Chohan 3 wickets in 2 matches Sami Sohail 34 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

TAN vs MAL match expert tips

Sami Sohail could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ACA Africa T20 Cup

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amal Puthenpulrayil Rajeevan

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Gift Kansonkho, Donnex Kansonkho, Ivan Selemani

All-rounders: Kassimu Nassoro Chete, Salum Ally Jumbe, Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Harsheed Anantkumar Chohan, Moazzam Baig

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction - ACA Africa T20 Cup

TAN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amal Puthenpulrayil Rajeevan

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Akhil Anil, Gift Kansonkho

All-rounders: Kassimu Nassoro Chete, Salum Ally Jumbe, Gershom Ntambalika, Sami Sohail

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Yalinde Maurice Nkanya

