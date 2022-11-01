TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022, Match 2

Tanzania (TAN) will lock horns with Rwanda (RWA) in Match 2 of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 on Tuesday at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Tanzania has various experienced and in-form players, while Rwanda has a young squad with promising players.

Rwanda will give it their all to win the match, but Tanzania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TAN vs RWA Match Details

The second match of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 will be played on November 1 at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs RWA, Match 2

Date and Time: November 1, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

TAN vs RWA Form Guide

TAN - Will be playing their first match

RWA - Will be playing their first match

TAN vs RWA Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Amal Rajeevan (wk), Abhik Patwa, Salum Ally, Jitin Singh, Kassimu Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Johnson Nyambo, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu

RWA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Aime Mucyodusenge, Kevin Irakoze, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Kubwimana

TAN vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Ndikubwimana

D Ndikubwimana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Puthenpulrayil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Selemani

I Selemani and A Patwa are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Dusingizimana has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Anil

J Hakizimana and A Anil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akayezu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mohamed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mohamed and Y Mitari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's match.

TAN vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Anil

A Anil will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

I Selemani

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make I Selemani the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs RWA, Match 2

I Selemani

A Anil

A Patwa

E Dusingizimana

J Hakizimana

Tanzania vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpulrayil, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: I Selemani, E Dusingizimana, A Patwa

All-rounders: A Anil, J Hakizimana, M Akayezu

Bowlers: Y Mitari, R Mohamed, C Rububagumya

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: I Selemani, E Dusingizimana, A Patwa

All-rounders: A Anil, J Hakizimana, M Akayezu, I Ntirenganya

Bowlers: Y Mitari, R Mohamed, H Anantkumar

