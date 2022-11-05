TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022, Match 2

Tanzania (TAN) will lock horns with Rwanda (RWA) in the fourth match of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Tanzania have various experienced and in-form players, while Rwanda have a young squad with promising players. Tanzania have won all of their last three matches by big margins and have already sealed the series win.

Rwanda will give it their all to win the match, but Tanzania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TAN vs RWA Match Details

The fourth match of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania. The game is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs RWA, Match 4

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

TAN vs RWA Form Guide

TAN - W W W

RWA - L L L

TAN vs RWA Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Amal Rajeevan (wk), Abhik Patwa, Salum Ally, Jitin Singh, Kassimu Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Johnson Nyambo, SanjayKumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, and Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu.

RWA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Aime Mucyodusenge, Kevin Irakoze, Zappy Bimenyimana, and Eric Kubwimana.

TAN vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ndikubwimana

D Ndikubwimana is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Puthenpulrayil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Selemani

I Selemani and A Patwa are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Dusingizimana has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Anil

J Hakizimana and A Anil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Akayezu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Mohamed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mohamed and Y Mitari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's match.

TAN vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 25 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two games.

I Selemani

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make I Selemani the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs RWA, Match 4

I Selemani

M Akayezu

A Patwa

E Dusingizimana

J Hakizimana

Tanzania vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Tanzania vs Rwanda Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Puthenpulrayil, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: I Selemani, E Dusingizimana, A Patwa, O Tuyisenge

All-rounders: J Hakizimana, M Akayezu

Bowlers: Y Mitari, H Anantkumar, C Rububagumya

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Tanzania vs Rwanda Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Puthenpulrayil, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: I Selemani, E Sebareme, M Omari, S Ally

All-rounders: S Thakor, M Akayezu

Bowlers: Y Maurice, A Mpeka, C Rububagumya

