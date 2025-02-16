TAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 29

The 29th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Tanzania (TAN) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon on Sunday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAN vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tanzania have been winless in nine matches. They lost their last match against Uganda by 59 runs. Singapore, too, have won none of their last nine matches of the tournament.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was abandoned due to rain.

TAN vs SIN Match Details

The 29th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 16 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs SIN, 29th Match

Date and Time: 16th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Kowloon

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon is good for batters.The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings. The last match played at this venue was between Italy and Bahrain, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TAN vs SIN Form Guide

TAN - Won 0 of their last 9 matches

SIN - Won 0 of their last 9 matches

TAN vs SIN Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhik Patwa ©, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Omary, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Mukesh Maker, Sanjay Kumar Thakor

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Rezza Gaznavi, Aman Desai (wk), Manpreet Singh ©, Pranav Sudarshan, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aahan Achar

TAN vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Singh

M Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He has smashed 70 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches. A Desai is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Selemani

S Selvaraj and I Selemani are the two best batters for today's Dream11 team. R Ali Shah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. H Kukreja is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Anil

A Mpeka and A Anil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Anil will bat in the middle order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 84 runs in the last five matches. J Prakash is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Juma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Juma and V Baskaran. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Kuma has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. H Bharadwaj is another good bowler for today's match.

TAN vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

J Prakash

J Prakash is the most crucial pick from Singapore as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 64 runs in the last four matches.

A Mpeka

A Mpeka is one of the most crucial picks from the Tanzania squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 35 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs SIN, 29th Match

J Prakash

A Mpeka

A Anil

K Juma

M Singh

Tanzania vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Tanzania vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Desai

Batters: I Selemani

All-rounders: A Anil, A Mpeka, I Sawney, J Prakash, K Nassoro

Bowlers: H Bharadwaj, V Baskaran, K Juma

Tanzania vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Singh, A Desai

Batters: S Selvaraj

All-rounders: A Anil, A Mpeka, I Sawney, J Prakash

Bowlers: H Bharadwaj, V Baskaran, K Juma, L Snehal

