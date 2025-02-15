TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC Challenge League B, Match 28

The 28th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will see Tanzania (TAN) squaring off against Uganda (UGA) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok on Saturday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tanzania have unable to open their account in eight matches, with their last game against Hong Kong being abandoned due to rain. Uganda, on the other hand, have seven victories in nine matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Hong Kong by 76 runs.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Uganda. Uganda smashed 289 runs and were able to restrict Tanzania for only 80 runs.

TAN vs UGA Match Details

The 28th match of the ICC CWC Challenge League B will be played on February 15 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs UGA, 28th Match

Date and Time: 15th February 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground-Turf in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good amount of runs being scored by batters in both innings.

The last match played at this venue was between Bahrain and Singapore, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TAN vs UGA Form Guide

TAN - Won 0 of their last 8 matches

UGA - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

TAN vs UGA Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhik Patwa ©, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Omary, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Mukesh Maker, Sanjay Kumar Thakor

UGA Playing XI

No injury updates

Riazat Ali Shah ©, Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Shrideep Mangela, Fred Achelam (wk), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Puthenpurayil

A Puthenpurayil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form. F Achelam is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Dhawan

R Ali Shah and R Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 208 runs in the last three matches. S Mangela is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ramjani

D Nakrani and A Ramjani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ramjani will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 240 runs and taken 14 wickets in just seven matches. A Anil is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Ssenyondo

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Kyewuta and H Ssenyondo. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Ssenyondo has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 15 wickets in the last six matches. J Miyagi is another good bowler for today's match.

TAN vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ramjani

A Ramjani is the most crucial pick from Uganda as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 240 runs and taken 14 wickets in just seven matches.

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is another crucial pick from the Uganda squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has scored 158 runs and taken 9 wickets in seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs UGA, 28th Match

D Nakrani

A Ramjani

H Ssenyondo

R Dhawan

C Kyewuta

Tanzania vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Tanzania vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Puthenpurayil

Batters: R Obuya, R Ali Shah, R Dhawan, S Mangela

All-rounders: A Ramjani, D Nakrani, A Anil

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, C Kyewuta, J Miyagi

Tanzania vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Achelam

Batters: S Selvaraj, R Ali Shah, R Dhawan, S Mangela

All-rounders: A Ramjani, D Nakrani

Bowlers: H Ssenyondo, C Kyewuta, J Miyagi, K Juma

