TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tri-Nation T20 Cup, Match 18

Tanzania will lock horns with Uganda in the 18th match of the Tri-Nation T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on December 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Tanzania are second having won six out of their 11 matches. Uganda, on the other hand, have won eight out of their 10 matches and are placed at the top of the points table.

The last time the two teams met, Uganda registered a seven-run victory over Tanzania.

TAN vs UGA Match Details

The 18th match of Tri-Nation T20 Cup will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on December 23. The match is set to take place at 5.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs UGA, Tri-Nation T20 Cup, Match 18

Date and Time: December 23, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

TAN vs UGA Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing big shots. Three out of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Tri-Nation T20 Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 103

TAN vs UGA Form Guide (Tri-Nation T20 Cup)

TAN: W-L-W-W-W

UGA: W-W-L-W-W

TAN vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match

TAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAN Probable Playing 11

Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan, Kassim Nassoro, Salum Jumbe, SanjayKumar Thakor, Adallah Jabiri, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Issa, Dhrumit Mehta, and Yalinde Nkanya.

UGA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UGA Probable Playing 11

Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru, Pascal Murungi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Brian Masaba, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, and Joseph Baguma.

TAN vs UGA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Simon Ssesazi (39 matches, 1175 runs, Strike Rate: 120.63)

Simon had a terrific last encounter wherein he smashed his first T20I century. He has managed to score 1175 runs in 39 T20Is.

Top Batter Pick

Kassim Nassoro (38 matches, 577 runs and 32 wickets, Strike Rate: 111.82 and Economy Rate: 5.92)

Nassoro, though placed in the batter’s section, has provided aid with the ball as well. He has amassed 577 runs while scalping 32 wickets in 38 T20Is.

Top All-rounder Pick

Salum Jumbe (31 matches, 224 runs and 31 wickets, Strike Rate: 103.22 and Economy Rate: 7.44)

Jumbe has been consistent in making an impact either with the bat or the ball. He has scored 224 runs while picking up 31 wickets in 31 T20Is.

Top Bowler Pick

Frank Nsubuga (42 matches, 45 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.70)

Nsubuga is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up 45 wickets in 42 T20Is at an economy of 4.70.

TAN vs UGA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Salum Jumbe

Jumbe is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has scored 224 runs while picking up 31 wickets in 31 T20Is.

Frank Nsubuga

Nsubuga has picked up 45 wickets in 42 T20Is at an economy of 4.70. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game.

5 Must-pick players with stats for TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Simon Ssesazi - 1175 runs in 39 matches

Kassim Nassoro - 577 runs and 32 wickets in 38 matches

Salum Jumbe - 224 runs and 31 wickets in 31 matches

Frank Nsubuga - 45 wickets in 42 matches

Henry Ssenyondo - 41 wickets in 41 matches

TAN vs UGA match expert tips

Jonathan Carter could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Simon Ssesazi, Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Kenneth Waiswa, Ivan Selemani, Kassim Nassoro

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, SanjayKumar Thakor, Joseph Baguma

Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Yalinde Nkanya

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Simon Ssesazi

Batters: Kenneth Waiswa, Ivan Selemani, Kassim Nassoro

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, SanjayKumar Thakor, Joseph Baguma

Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Yalinde Nkanya, Bilal Hassan, Ally Kimote

