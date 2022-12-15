TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tri Nations T20I Cup, Match 6

Tanzania will lock horns with Uganda in the sixth match (TAN vs UGA) of the Tri Nations T20I Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on December 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Tanzania have won two of their three matches and is at the top of the points table. Uganda, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches and are second in the standings. These teams faced each other in their last game, which ended with no result.

TAN vs UGA Match Details

The sixth match of the Tri Nations T20I Cup will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, December 15. The match is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs UGA, Tri Nations T20I Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: 15th December 2022, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

TAN vs UGA Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. The last two matches out of the four played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (Tri Nations T20I Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 98

TAN vs UGA Form Guide (Tri Nations T20I Cup)

TAN: NR-W-W

UG: NR-W

TAN vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match

TAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAN Probable Playing 11

Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Abdallah Jabiri, Amal Rajeevan, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Issa, Yalinde Nkanya

UGA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UGA Probable Playing 11

Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Cyrus Kakuru, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Roger Mukasa, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi

TAN vs UGA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amal Rajeevan (18 matches, 325 runs, Strike Rate: 114.84)

Amal has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 325 runs in 18 T20Is with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Abhik Patwa (29 matches, 722 runs, Strike Rate: 133.21)

Patwa has been phenomenal with the bat in this tournament, smashing 114 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

SanjayKumar Thakor (23 matches, 192 runs, and 32 wickets, Strike Rate: 157.37 and Economy Rate: 4.57)

Thakor is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Thursday's game. He has managed to pick up 32 wickets while scoring 192 runs in 23 T20Is.

Top Bowler Pick

Joseph Baguma (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.71)

Baguma, who has just made his debut, has been on fire ever since. He has scalped six wickets in three matches with an economy of 4.71.

TAN vs UGA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Abhik Patwa

Patwa is a dependable bet for the captaincy roles due to his consistent performances. He has scored 722 runs in 29 T20Is at a strike rate of 133.21.

SanjayKumar Thakor

Thakor has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has scored 192 runs while picking up 32 wickets in 23 T20Is.

5 Must-pick players with stats for TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amal Rajeevan - 325 runs in 18 matches

Abhik Patwa - 722 runs in 29 matches

SanjayKumar Thakor - 192 runs and 32 wickets in 23 matches

Joseph Baguma - 6 wickets in 3 matches

Frank Nsubuga - 31 wickets in 34 matches

TAN vs UGA match expert tips

SanjayKumar Thakor could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya

All-rounders: Kenneth Waiswa, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe

Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Ally Kimote

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya

All-rounders: Kenneth Waiswa, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe

Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Yalinde Nkanya

