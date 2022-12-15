TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tri Nations T20I Cup, Match 6

Tanzania will lock horns with Uganda in the sixth match (TAN vs UGA) of the Tri Nations T20I Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on December 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Tanzania have won two of their three matches and is at the top of the points table. Uganda, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches and are second in the standings. These teams faced each other in their last game, which ended with no result.
TAN vs UGA Match Details
The sixth match of the Tri Nations T20I Cup will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Thursday, December 15. The match is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TAN vs UGA, Tri Nations T20I Cup, Match 6
Date and Time: 15th December 2022, 5:15 PM IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda
TAN vs UGA Pitch Report
The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. The last two matches out of the four played here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 4 Matches (Tri Nations T20I Cup)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 147
Average second innings score: 98
TAN vs UGA Form Guide (Tri Nations T20I Cup)
TAN: NR-W-W
UG: NR-W
TAN vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match
TAN Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
TAN Probable Playing 11
Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Abdallah Jabiri, Amal Rajeevan, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Issa, Yalinde Nkanya
UGA Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
UGA Probable Playing 11
Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Cyrus Kakuru, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Roger Mukasa, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi
TAN vs UGA Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Amal Rajeevan (18 matches, 325 runs, Strike Rate: 114.84)
Amal has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 325 runs in 18 T20Is with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.
Top Batter Pick
Abhik Patwa (29 matches, 722 runs, Strike Rate: 133.21)
Patwa has been phenomenal with the bat in this tournament, smashing 114 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
SanjayKumar Thakor (23 matches, 192 runs, and 32 wickets, Strike Rate: 157.37 and Economy Rate: 4.57)
Thakor is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Thursday's game. He has managed to pick up 32 wickets while scoring 192 runs in 23 T20Is.
Top Bowler Pick
Joseph Baguma (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.71)
Baguma, who has just made his debut, has been on fire ever since. He has scalped six wickets in three matches with an economy of 4.71.
TAN vs UGA match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Abhik Patwa
Patwa is a dependable bet for the captaincy roles due to his consistent performances. He has scored 722 runs in 29 T20Is at a strike rate of 133.21.
SanjayKumar Thakor
Thakor has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has scored 192 runs while picking up 32 wickets in 23 T20Is.
5 Must-pick players with stats for TAN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Amal Rajeevan - 325 runs in 18 matches
Abhik Patwa - 722 runs in 29 matches
SanjayKumar Thakor - 192 runs and 32 wickets in 23 matches
Joseph Baguma - 6 wickets in 3 matches
Frank Nsubuga - 31 wickets in 34 matches
TAN vs UGA match expert tips
SanjayKumar Thakor could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan
Batters: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya
All-rounders: Kenneth Waiswa, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe
Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Ally Kimote
TAN vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan
Batters: Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Ronald Lutaaya
All-rounders: Kenneth Waiswa, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Salum Jumbe
Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Yalinde Nkanya