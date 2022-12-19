TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20, Match 12

Kenya Women (KEN-W) will be up against Tanzania Women (TAN-W) in the 12th match of the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi on Monday, December 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Kenya Women have won three out of their five matches and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against Uganda Women by six wickets.

Tanzania Women, on the other hand, have also won three out of their five matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Qatar Women by 96 runs.

TAN-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The 12th match of the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 will be played on Dec 19 at the Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN-W vs KEN-W, Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Match 12

Date and Time: December 19, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Sikh Union Club Ground, Nairobi.

TAN-W vs KEN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sikh Union Club Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 100

TAN-W vs KEN-W Form Guide (Last match)

Tanzania Women: W

Kenya Women: L

TAN-W vs KEN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

TAN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAN-W Probable Playing 11

Linda Massawe, Monica Pascal, Fatuma Kibasu, Saum Mtae, Hudaa Omary, Perice Kamunya, Sheila Shamte, Nasra Saidi, Tabu Omary, Agnes Qwele, and Aisha Mohamed.

KEN-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KEN-W Probable Playing 11

Sharon Juma, Melvin Khagoitsa, Veronica Abuga, Daisy Njoroge, Venasa Ooko, Mercy Ahono, Queentor Abel, Mary Mwangi, Kelvia Ogola, Flavia Odhiambo, and Josephine Abwom.

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shufaa Mohamedi (3 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 86.96)

Shufaa has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 86.96 in three matches. She could also help you fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Fatuma Kibasu (5 matches, 191 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.93 and Economy Rate: 4.67)

Fatuma is an aggressive top-order batter who can also contribute with the ball at crucial moments. She has scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 129.93 in five matches, while also picking up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Perice Kamunya (5 matches, 19 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 65.52 and Economy Rate: 4.53)

Kamunya can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. She has picked up six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.53, while also scoring 19 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Flavia Odhiambo (5 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.18)

Flavia can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals as well. She has picked up nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.18.

TAN-W vs KEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Perice Kamunya

Perice is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as she has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. She has picked up six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.53 while scoring 19 runs.

Fatuma Kibasu

Fatuma has had a significant all-round impact in this competition. She has scored 191 runs while picking up two wickets in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Agnes Qwele - 7 wickets and 20 runs in 5 matches

Fatuma Kibasu - 191 runs and 2 wickets in 5 matches

Flavia Odhiambo - 9 wickets in 5 matches

Melvin Khagoitsa - 6 wickets in 5 matches

Perice Kamunya - 19 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

TAN-W vs KEN-W match expert tips

Agnes Qwele could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Melvin Khagoitsa

Batters: Fatuma Kibasu, Daisy Njoroge, Saum Mtae

All-rounders: Sheila Shamte, Perice Kamunya, Mary Mwangi, Esther Wachira

Bowlers: Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Agnes Qwele

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction

TAN-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Melvin Khagoitsa, Shufaa Mohamedi

Batters: Hudaa Omary, Venasa Ooko, Fatuma Kibasu

All-rounders: Sheila Shamte, Perice Kamunya, Esther Wachira

Bowlers: Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Agnes Qwele.

