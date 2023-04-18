TAN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Victoria Women’s T20I Series match - April 19th, 2023

The third match of the Victoria Women’s T20I Series will see Tanzania Women (TAN-W) take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) on Wednesday (April 19). The TAN-W vs UAE-W clash will be held at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

This will be the first game of Tanzania Women in this series. Tanzania Women’s last international game was back in December of 2022 when they featured in the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series. Fatuma Kibasu will continue to lead the Tanzania Women and will be hoping to start the series on a positive note.

UAE Women, on the other hand, beat the Kenya Women in their opening game of the series. After scoring 84 in their 20 overs, the bowlers stepped up and delivered to knock over the Kenya Women on 71 to win the game by 13 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for Tan-W vs UAE-W contest.

#3 Fatuma Kibasu (TAN-W) – 8.5 credits

Fatima Kibasu leads Tanzania Women (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Fatuma Kibasu, Tanzania Women’s skipper, had a fantastic time in the Kenya Quadrangular Women’s T20 Series. She finished as the highest-run scorer in the series, having scored 221 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.83.

Kibasu bats right-handed and has 32 T20Is to her name. She has scored 1076 runs at an impressive average of 44.83. Kibasu has hit three centuries and five fifties and is a vital cog in Tanzania’s batting lineup.

#2 Theertha Satish (UAE-W) – 7.5 credits

Theertha Satish in action (Image Courtesy: Khaleej Times)

Theertha Satish has been in fine form with the bat in recent times. She had a very good run in the Fairbreak Women’s Global Invitational T20 2023 and will be riding high on confidence. We can back her to score big in the TAN-W vs UAE-W clash on Wednesday.

Satish bats left-handed and also keeps wickets. The southpaw has scored 823 runs in 31 innings in T20Is so far. She is certainly a player to look out for in the TAN-W vs UAE-W clash.

#1 Chaya Mughal (UAE-W) – 9 credits

Chaya Mughal during toss (Image Courtesy: Khaleej Times)

Chaya Mughal led from the front in their opening game against Kenya Women. Mughal scored 24 at the top of the order. She then bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 1/18 in her four overs. Mughal knocked over a well-set Venasa Ooko which helped her side defend the modest total successfully.

Mughal is one of the most experienced players in the UAE side. She has 454 runs to her name and 32 wickets in 49 T20Is. The TAN-W vs UAE-W clash will be her 50th T20I and she will be eager to make it count.

Poll : Chaya Mughal to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes