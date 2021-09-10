TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 5

Tanzania Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers on Friday (September 10). The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 in Gaborone will host this fixture.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers are being held in Botswana. The top teams will make it to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and both Tanzania and Zimbabwe will want to begin their campaigns on the front foot.

TAN-W vs ZM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Tanzania XI

Linda Massawe, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius, Mwanaiddi Shakim, Fatuma Kibasu, Mwanaidi Swedy, Zinaida Jeremiah, Nasra Saidi, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Perice Kamunya

Zimbabwe XI

Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loren Tshuma, Tasmeen Granger

Match Details

Match: Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Match 5

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance in equal quantities from the wicket.

Today’s TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mupachikwa could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

C Mugeri is a reliable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She can play the big shots with ease and has scored 335 runs in 17 T20Is during her career.

All-rounders

J Nkomo is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. She could prove to be a decent multiplier pick for your TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 118 runs and has picked up 12 wickets in 14 T20I matches.

F Kibasu can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. She has amassed 324 runs and has scalped six wickets in 10 T20I matches.

Bowlers

N Sibanda will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has picked up 14 wickets in 13 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

J Nkomo (ZM-W)

F Kibasu (TAN-W)

P Marange (ZM-W)

M Musonda (ZM-W)

N Sibanda (ZM-W)

Important stats for TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 prediction team

J Nkomo: 118 runs and 12 wickets

F Kibasu: 324 runs and 6 wickets

P Marange: 103 runs and 13 wickets

M Musonda: 242 runs

N Sibanda: 14 wickets

TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, M Pascal, C Mugeri, M Musonda, F Kibasu, J Nkomo, P Marange, S Mtae, N Saidi, N Sibanda, L Tshuma

Captain: J Nkomo | Vice-Captain: F Kibasu

TAN-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, L Massawe, M Pascal, C Mugeri, M Musonda, F Kibasu, J Nkomo, P Marange, N Saidi, N Sibanda, L Tshuma

Captain: P Marange | Vice-Captain: N Sibanda

Edited by Anantaajith Ra