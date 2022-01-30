TAR vs CAG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Gibraltar match - January 30th, 2022

Tarik and Calpe Giants will take on each other in the first and second match of ECS T10 Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex on January 30, Saturday.

The European Cricket Series is all set for a whole new season with ECS T10 Gibraltar. After several budding cricketers made it to the tournament in the past few years, a few more are expected to make their ECS debut this year.

Cricketers who represented the Gibraltar national cricket team will also take part in the tournament and they will get good game time to up their skills. At the same time, the budding cricketers will get a chance to rub their shoulders with the national stars.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TAR vs CAG contest.

#3 Sameer Nayak (TAR)

Tarik's all-rounder Sameer Nayak represented the United Arab Emirates in domestic cricket until 2009. He played a total of 10 List-A games scoring 165 runs with the best score of 60 and also picked up three wickets in two innings.

The 46-year-old is expected to bat in the middle order and we can expect him to roll his arm in the middle overs. His left-arm orthodox will be helpful for his side on slow wickets in Gibraltar.

#2 Sam Houghton (CAG)

New Zealand-born Sam Houghton has played for T10 teams like Zagreb Sokol and Sir Oliver Split so far. He has played a total of eight matches so far and scored 171 runs at an average of 34.20.

Sam is expected to bat in the top or middle order. His strike rate of 180 would give bowlers a nightmare. The 27-year-old is yet to roll his arm in his short T10 career.

#1 Avinash Pai (TAR)

Balaji Avinash Pai has been a key player for the Gibraltar national team for a long time. Hyderabad-born Avinash is the only centurion for his national team so far in T20I cricket. His bowling will also play a key role for his side.

In the recently concluded Valletta Cup 2021-22, Avinash scored 209 runs in just four innings at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 170. Moreover, he picked up three wickets in four innings in the same tournament.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar