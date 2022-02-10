TAR vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Gibraltar T10, Final

Tarik will take on the Calpe Giants in the final of the European Cricket T10 Gibraltar 2022 on Thursday, February 10, at the Europa Sports Complex.

Tarik have had a great run in the tournament, finishing in top spot with six wins in eight game. In their last league outing, they beat Bavaria comfortably by eight wickets to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, the Calpe Giants made their way to the final after finishing second, with five wins in eight games. After winning five consecutive games, they suffered a 40-run defeat in their last encounter against the Sloggers.

TAR vs CAG Probable Playing XIs

Tarik

Shaun Ainsworth, Marc Gouws, Michael Kelly, Amit Malhotra, Sebastian Maynard,Maanav Nayak, Sameer Nayak, Avinash Pai(c)(wk), Harshdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, James Templeton.

Calpe Giants

Dave Barley, Gareth Bunday, Matthew Clenahan, Paul Edgeller (C), Jack Horrocks, Sam Houghton, David Jacobs (wk), Joseph Marples, Thomas Orton, David Robeson, Lee Sims.

Match Details

Match: Tarik vs Calpe Giants, Final.

Date and Time: Thursday, February 10, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Europa Sports Complex has been ideal for batting. Teams have racked up scores of above 100 with ease on this surface. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s TAR vs CAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Avinash Pai: Pai has led Tarik from the front with the bat. He has managed to score 190 runs in eight games while also grabbing a solitary wicket.

Batters

Joseph Marples: Marples hasn’t had much success with the bat, but has been decent with the ball. In seven games, he has picked up five wickets.

Sameer Nayak: Nayak has made valuable contributions with the bat. He has scored 151 runs in six games.

All-rounders

Paul Edgeller: Edgeller is the leading run-getter for the Calpe Giants. In eight games, he has scored 167 runs while also taking four wickets.

Marc Gows: Gows has performed extremely well in both departments. He has scored 196 runs in seven outings, and has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Michael Kelly: Kelly has been a consistent wicket-taker for Tarik. He has picked seven wickets in six outings so far in the tournament.

Jack Horrocks: Horrocks hasn’t had much game time this season. However, he has takentwo wickets in three outings.

Five best players to pick in TAR vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Edgeller: 416 points

Marc Gows: 409 points

Avinash Pai: 378 points

Sameer Nayak: 340 points

Michael Kelly: 277 points

Key stats for TAR vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Paul Edgeller: 8 matches, 167 runs, 4 wickets

Marc Gows: 7 matches, 196 runs, 3 wickets

Avinash Pai: 8 matches, 190 runs, 1 wicket

Sameer Nayak: 6 matches, 151 runs, 1 wicket

Michael Kelly: 6 matches, 7 wickets

TAR vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Pai, Joseph Marples, Sameer Nayak, Paul Edgeller, Marc Gows, Michael Kelly, Jack Horrocks, San Houghton, David Robeson, Amit Malhotra, Lee Sims

Captain: Paul Edgeller Vice-Captain: Michael Kelly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Pai, Joseph Marples, Sameer Nayak, Paul Edgeller, Marc Gows, Michael Kelly, Jack Horrocks, Matthew Clenahan, Sukhjeet Singh, Maanav Nayak, Shaun Ainsworth

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Avinash Pai Vice-Captain: Marc Gows

Edited by Bhargav