TAR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 7 & 8

Tarik (TAR) will take on Pirates (PIR) in the seventh and eighth matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Wednesday, 2nd February at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Tarik has had a good start to the season, winning both games so far. Throughout the last two matches, Tarik has scored 111 and 122 runs, with their bowlers successfully defending the total in both games.

Meanwhile, Pirates are coming off a back-to-back loss to Calpe Giants. They will look to turn the tables when they face the Tarik.

TAR vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

TAR XI

Daniel Guest (wk), Marc Gouws, Jonathan West, Sameer Nayak, Shaun Ainsworth, Michael Kelly, M Nayak, Suresh Nelakurthi, Adam Orfila, A Pai, Zaheer Uddin.

PIR XI

Kieron Ferrary (c), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Nadeem Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, William Peters, Asif Tarar, Sebastian Suarez, Thomas Philips (wk).

Match Details

Match: Tarik vs Pirates, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa sports complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today's TAR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kieron Ferrary: The keeper-batter has collected 35 runs in his last two matches at a strike rate of 106.7. He is expected to play a key role in these matches.

Batters

Marc Gouws: Marc was simply outstanding in the previous game against Calpe Giants, scoring 55 runs at a strike of 171.88. His batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your TAR vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Nikhil Advani: Advani is a gifted all-rounder. Although he has scored seven runs, he has picked up three wickets in his last two games at an economy rate of 4.5. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your TAR vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Adam Orfila: He has been in good form dispute being a bit expensive too with the ball, picking up four wickets in his last two games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in TAR vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Michale Kelly (TAR): 81 points

Asif Tarar (PIR): 43 points

Maanav Nayak (TAR): 62 points

Key stats for TAR vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce - 36 runs and two wickets in his last two games; batting average: 18.00.

Jonathan West – 35 runs in his last two games; batting average: 17.5.

Sameer Nayak - 46 runs and one wicket in his last two games; batting average: 23.00.

TAR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction

TAR vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kieron Ferrary, Asif Tarar, Nadeem Hussain, Marc Gouws, Avinash Pai, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Sameer Nayak, Adam Orfila, Richard Hatchman, Michael Kelly.

Captain: Louis Bruce Vice-captain: Sameer Nayak

TAR vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Guest, Asif Tarar, Nadeem Hussain, Marc Gouws, Avinash Pai, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Sameer Nayak, Adam Orfila, William Peters, Michael Kelly.

Captain: Sameer Nayak Vice-captain: Adam Orfila

Edited by Diptanil Roy