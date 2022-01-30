TAR vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 1 & 2

Tarik will take on the Calpe Giants in match number 1 & 2 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar on Sunday.

It’s the start of the season for the European Cricket Network and the first tournament is being held in Gibraltar. Both Tarik and Calpe Giants will be looking to get off to a good start.

TAR vs CAG Probable Playing 11 today

Tarik: Daniel Guest, Sebastian Maynard, Matthew Whelan, Jonathan West, Myles Goodfellow, Amit Malhotra, Sukhjit Singh, Jesse Olivares, Sameer Nayak, Shaun Ainsworth, Adam Orfila

Calpe Giants: David Jacobs (wk), Robert Azopardi, Scott Rowbottom, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Paul Edgeller, Lee Rimmer, Lorne Burns, David Robeson, Scott Blake, Harry Scott

Match Details

Match: TAR vs CAG

Date & Time: January 30, 2022, 9:30 & 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers, especially with the new ball.

A score of around 95-100 might be par.

Today’s TAR vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Guest is a safe customer behind the stumps and he can get some handy runs with the bat.

Batters

Sebastian Maynard might be a key batter for TAR. He can get substantial runs on the board.

All-rounders

Lorne Burns can have a big impact with both bat and ball and will be the one to watch out for.

Bowlers

Scott Blake is a wicket-taking option and he is going to be a vital bowler for CAG.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAR vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team

Lorne Burns (CAG)

Jonathan West (TAR)

Myles Goodfellow (TAR)

Scott Blake (CAG)

Paul Edgeller (CAG)

TAR vs CAG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tarik vs Calpe Giants - ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Guest, Robert Azopardi, David Robeson, Sebastian Maynard, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Jonathan West, Myles Goodfellow, Sameer Nayak, Scott Blake, Harry Scott

Captain: Lorne Burns Vice-captain: Myles Goodfellow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Jacobs, Robert Azopardi, Sebastian Maynard, Matthew Whelan, Paul Edgeller, Lorne Burns, Jonathan West, Myles Goodfellow, Sameer Nayak, Adam Orfila, Scott Blake

Captain: Jonathan West Vice-captain: Paul Edgeller.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar