TAS vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022, Round 5

Tasmania (TAS) will take on New South Wales (NSW) in round five of the Sheffield Shield on Saturday at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TAS vs NSW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

New South Wales have lost their last three game, while Tasmania have won one of their three. New South Wales will look to win the game, but Tasmania are a better team and should prevail.

TAS vs NSW Match Details

Round 5 of the Sheffield Shield will be played on November 12 at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive at 5:00 am. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAS vs NSW, Round 5

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 5:00 am IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Bellerive

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive is well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to chase.

TAS vs NSW Form Guide

TAS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NSW - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

TAS vs NSW Probable Playing XIs

TAS

No major injury update

Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk ©, Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith

NSW

No major injury update

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson ©, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Holt

Holt, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. B McDermott is another good pick.

Batters

K Patterson

C Jewell and K Patterson are the two best batter picks. J Silk is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

M Henriques

B Webster and M Henriques are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Abbott is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Siddle

The top bowler picks are N Lyon and P Siddle. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Meredith is another good pick.

TAS vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

K Patterson

Patterson bats in the top order and is in top form, so he's among the safest options for captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 269 runs in the last three games.

M Henriques

As the pitch is decent for batters, you could make Henriques the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs. He has smashed 172 runs and taken a wicket in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for TAS vs NSW, Round 5

B Holt

K Patterson

C Jewell

M Henriques

P Siddle

Tasmania vs New South Wales Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B McDermott, B Holt

Batters: K Patterson, C Jewell, J Silk

All-rounders: M Henriques, S Abbott, B Webster

Bowlers: N Lyon, P Siddle, R Meredith

Tasmania vs New South Wales Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Holt

Batters: K Patterson, C Jewell, J Silk, T Ward

All-rounders: M Henriques, S Abbott, B Webster

Bowlers: J Freeman, P Siddle, B Dwarshuis

