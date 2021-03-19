TAS vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Match - Mar 20, 2021

Tasmania will lock horns with New South Wales in the 19th match of the Sheffield Shield at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

Tasmania have struggled in the Sheffield Shield this season. They are placed in the penultimate position in the points table after failing to win any of their six games (three draws and as many defeats).

In their last Sheffield Shield game, Tasmania drew against Victoria. Against New South Wales they will miss the services of Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis because of injury.

New South Wales, meanwhile, have won three, lost one and drawn two of their six Sheffield Shield games this campaign. They are comfortably sitting in second position in the Sheffield Shield points table.

In their last Sheffield Shield outing, New South Wales beat South Australia by six wickets. However, David Warner, Moises Henriques and Josh Hazlewood have been rested for the game against Tasmania.

The last time these two sides met in the Sheffield Shield, New South Wales registered a 145-run victory over Tasmania; they start as the favourites to win this game too.

Sheffield Shield: Squads to choose from

Tasmania

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran (WK), Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (C & WK), Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster and Mac Wright.

Advertisement

New South Wales

Peter Nevill (C & WK), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Solway and Mitchell Starc.

Predicted Playing 11s

Tasmania

Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Tim Paine, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (C & WK), Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith.

New South Wales

Peter Nevill (C & WK), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania vs New South Wales, Match 19.

Date: 20th March 2021, 05:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bellerive Oval is flat. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, which allows the batsmen to play their shots freely. The bowlers will need to use variations on this surface to scalp wickets. The average first-innings score at this venue is 238 runs.

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Peter Nevill, Jordan Silk, Nick Larkin, Daniel Hughes, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Sean Abbott. Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Peter Nevill, Jordan Silk, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Peter Nevill. Vice-Captain: Nathan Lyon.