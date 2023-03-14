TAS vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will see Tasmania (TAS) squaring off against Queensland (QUN) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday (March 14).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TAS vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Queensland have won four of their last nine matches. Tasmania, on the other hand, have won only two of their last nine games of the tournament. Tasmania will give it their all to win the match, but Queensland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TAS vs QUN Match Details

The 28th match of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will be played on March 14 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS vs QUN, Match 28

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

TAS vs QUN Form Guide

TAS - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

QUN - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

TAS vs QUN Probable Playing XI

TAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran (wk), Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Tim Paine, Tom Andrews, Riley Meredith, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis

QUN Playing XI

No injury updates

Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Will Prestwidge

TAS vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Peirson

J Peirson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Doran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Jewell

T Ward and C Jewell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Burns played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Neser

M Neser and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. X Bartlett is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Steketee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Steketee and J Bird. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Freeman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAS vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

M Neser will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 1254 points in the last eight matches of the tournament.

M Steketee

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Steketee the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs in today's match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 865 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAS vs QUN, Match 28

J Peirson

M Steketee

M Neser

B Webster

J Bird

Tasmania vs Queensland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Peirson

Batters: C Jewell, T Ward

All-rounders: B Webster, M Neser, J Wildermuth, X Bartlett

Bowlers: J Bird, J Freeman, M Steketee, R Meredith

Tasmania vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Peirson

Batters: J Burns, T Ward

All-rounders: B Webster, M Neser, J Wildermuth, X Bartlett, J Sinfield

Bowlers: J Bird, J Freeman, M Steketee

Poll : 0 votes