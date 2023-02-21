TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2023, Match 23

The 23rd game of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will see Tasmania (TAS) square off against Western Australia (WAU) at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive on Tuesday (February 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Western Australia have won four of their last seven games, while Tasmania have won only two of their last seven. Tasmania will give it their all to win the game, but Western Australia are expected to prevail.

TAS vs WAU Match Details

The 23rd game of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will be played on February 21 at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive at 5:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAS vs WAU, Match 23

Date and Time: February 21, 2023; 5:00 am IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Bellerive

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second here. The last game played here between Southern Australia and Tasmania saw 922 runs scored for the loss of 40 wickets.

TAS vs WAU Form Guide

TAS - Won 2 of their last 7 games

WAU - Won 4 of their last 7 games

TAS vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

TAS

No injury update

Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine (wk), Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott

WAU

No injury update

Josh Philippe (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Sam Whiteman (C), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, D'arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Jason Behrendorff

TAS vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Bancroft

Bancroft is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Philippe is another good pick.

Batters

H Cartwright

T Ward and Cartwright are the two best batter picks. S Whiteman played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

B Webster

D Short and Webster are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Hardie is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Bird

The top bowler picks are P Siddle and J Bird. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. J Richardson is another good pick.

TAS vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

B Webster

Webster bats in the top order and also bowls crucial overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 609 points in the last seven games.

D Short

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Short the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 238 points in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for TAS vs WAU, Match 23

H Cartwright

D Short

A Hardie

C Bancroft

B Webster

Tasmania vs Western Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft, J Philippe

Batters: H Cartwright

All-rounders: B Webster, A Hardie, D Short

Bowlers: P Siddle, J Bird, J Freeman, J Richardson, J Behrendorff

Tasmania vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft

Batters: H Cartwright, T Ward

All-rounders: B Webster, A Hardie, D Short

Bowlers: P Siddle, J Bird, J Freeman, J Richardson, N Ellis

