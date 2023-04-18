The 54th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T20 Trophy will see the Tally CC (TCC) square off against the Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, April 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LLK vs KS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Almulla Exchange have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. They are currently at number four in the points table and will look to jump up the standings with a win in this match.

Meanwhile, Tally CC have also played six matches in the tournament. They have lost five of their matches and are currently lingering seventh in the eight-team tournament. They need to win this match and carry forward the momentum in order to improve their position.

TCC vs AEC Match Details

The 54th game of the Kuwait Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on April 19 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait, commencing at 1.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCC vs AEC, Match 54

Date and Time: April 19, 2023; 1.45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

TCC vs AEC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for both the batter and the bowlers. It will be a close fight between the bat and the ball.

TCC vs AEC Probable Playing XIs

TCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing XI

S Ahmad, K Riaz, D Sharma, S Amin, K Butt, M Ahmad, A Mazhar, N Khaliq, T Shaheen, I Pasha, and R Ahmad.

AEC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEC Probable Playing XI

C Anto, Pradeep P, Rajeesh K, A Reji, S John. A V Nazzar, N Rajendran, A Raj, S Chandran, Anudeep C, and K Ahmed.

TCC vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Anto

C Anto has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He is scoring runs and is also doing a good job behind the stumps. Anto will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

K Riaz

K Riaz has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder

K Butt

Butt has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler

Anudeep-C

Anudeep-C has been on a good wicket, taking form with the ball. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and has looked very potent with the ball. Anudeep is a bowler you cannot miss out on for this match.

TCC vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Butt

Butt has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up wickets in different phases of the match makes him a brilliant choice as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

A V Nazzar

Nazzar is a very effective all-rounder. He can change the complexion of the match with both the bat and the ball. This makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TCC vs AEC, Match 54

C Anto

K Riaz

K Butt

A V Nazzar

Anudeep-C

TCC vs AEC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters, especially in the first innings. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be good picks for the match.

TCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 54, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: K Riaz, S Amin, R Reji

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, K Butt, N Rajendran, A Raj

Bowlers: S Chandran, K Ahmed, Anudeep-C

TCC vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 54, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: K Riaz, S Amin, R Reji

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, K Butt, N Rajendran, A Raj

Bowlers: S Chandran, K Ahmed, Anudeep-C

