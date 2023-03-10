TCC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2023, Match 3

Tengapara Cricket Club will take on Buds Cricket Club (TCC vs BCC) in the third match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 on Saturday, March 11. The Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar will host this contest.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Tengapara Cricket Club had a disappointing tournament last year, losing two consecutive games and a total of three of their five games.

Buds Cricket Club, on the other hand, had a successful campaign in the previous tournament. They have won five consecutive games and will be confident coming into the clash on Saturday.

Following a stellar Guwahati Premier League 2023 season, Riyan Parag is once again the Buds Cricket Club player to watch out for on Saturday. Tengapara Cricket Club, meanwhile, will be looking to keep him quiet and kick off their Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 campaign with a victory.

TCC vs BCC Match Details

The third game of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 will be played on March 11 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India at 08:45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: Tengapara Cricket Club vs Buds Cricket Club, Assam Premier Club Championship 2023, Match 3.

Date and Time: March 11, 2023; 08:45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar.

TCC vs BCC Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar is balanced, where the batters will get total value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. However, there may not be too much in it for the spinners on Saturday.

TCC vs BCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Tengapara Cricket Club: L, L, W, W, L.

Buds Cricket Club: W, W, W, W, W.

TCC vs BCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

TCC Injury/Team News

No major injury update for Tengapara Cricket Club heading into this key encounter.

TCC Probable Playing XI

R Sen (wk), S Nandi, R Talukdar, A Haque, M Nath, D Das, A Das, K Kalita, B Dey, P Acherjee, B Das.

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Buds Cricket Club ahead of this important match.

BCC Probable Playing XI

Erik Roy (wk), R Das, A Malakar, Riyan Parag, S Purkayastha, P Aziz, J Ali, Nipun Deka, D Rajbongshi, P Sharma, D Pathak.

Today's TCC vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bikash Das (80 runs in his previous 11 games, Average: 11.43)

Bikash Das is a talented wicket-keeper batter who is capable of recording some big scores. He will hope to improve his strike rate and average by putting together a big innings in this upcoming Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 match.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Talukder (27 runs in two games, Average: 27.00)

Rahul Talukder is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat for his side so far. He has scored 27 runs at a splendid strike rate of 300.00 in his previous two matches. This makes Talukder an excellent multiplier choice for your TCC vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Samrat Biswas (498 runs and 119 wickets in 51 games, Average: 16.06)

Samrat Biswas is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your TCC vs BCC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 498 runs at a strike rate of 64.34 in his last 37 appearances.

Biswas could also be useful with the ball, having taken 119 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 3.56.

Top Bowler Pick

Nipan Deka (Nine wickets in his previous five games)

Nipan Deka has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has put batters in trouble in the previous Guwahati Premier League 2023. He has scalped nine wickets in his last five outings and could have an impact here as well, making him a must-have on your Dream11 fantasy team for Saturday's match.

TCC vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sundeep Rabha

Sundeep Rabha has been a consistent wicket-taker for his side, picking up five wickets in his last four games. With Rabha adding value to his batting skills, he is an excellent asset and captaincy contender for your fantasy team for this upcoming contest.

Dhrubajyoti Das

Dhrubajyoti Das has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 23 runs and has picked up five wickets in his previous five games, making him perfect for the vice-captaincy role of your fantasy side.

5 Must-picks for TCC vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dhrubajoti Das

Jitu Ali

Erik Roy

Asif Haque

Rohit Sen

TCC vs BCC match expert tips match 3rd

Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag is expected to bat in the top order. Given his experience, he is expected to be crucial in the game.

The all-rounder has a great deal of fun with both the bat and the ball. He finished the Guwahati Premier League 2023 as the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker with 687 runs and 27 wickets, respectively.

Parag could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team heading into Saturday's Assam Premier Club Championship 2023 match.

TCC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3rd, Head-to-Head League

Tengapara Cricket Club vs Buds Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion - Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Erik Roy.

Batters: R Das, R Talukdar, S Nandi.

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Riyan Parag (c), P Aziz, D Das (vc).

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, B Dey, P Acherjee.

TCC vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3rd, Grand League

Tengapura Cricket Club vs Buds Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion - Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Erik Roy, R Sen.

Batters: R Das, R Talukdar, S Nandi.

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha (vc), Riyan Parag (c), D Das.

Bowlers: Nipan Deka, B Dey, D Rajbongsh.

