TCC vs MGW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Challengers League, Match 57

Tally CC (TCC) will be taking on MG Warriors (MGW) in the 57th Match of the KCC T10 Challengers League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, July 10. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs MGW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Tally CC have already played nine matches in the tournament. They are not having the best of times in the tournament, winning just four of their games. Currently, they are positioned eighth in the points table and will be looking to win this match in order to improve their position in the points table.

MG Warriors, on the other hand, are having a great time in the tournament. They have managed to win five of their eight games and are currently fifth in the points table. They will be looking for a win in this match in order to climb up the points table.

TCC vs MGW Match Details

The 57th Match of the KCC T10 Challengers League will be played on July 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 12.15 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCC vs MGW, Match 57, KCC T10 Challengers League

Date and Time: July 10, 2023, Monday; 12.15 am IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

TCC vs MGW Probable Playing XIs

TCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing XIs

M Afzal, N Haider, D Sharma, I Bhatti, N Khan, S Amin, R Masurkar Hussain, A Mazhar, N Khaliq, H Singh-I, and T Shaheen.

MGW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MGW Probable Playing XI

A Mushtaq-I, K Butt, Y Idrees Butt, W Ali Minhas, A Gull, N Iqbal, H Mirza, S Rafiq, T Abbas, N Asmat Javed, and R Khan.

TCC vs MGW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - A Mushtaq-I

A Mushtaq has been in good batting form in the series. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and is also very good behind the stumps. So, Mushtaq will be a very good choice from the wicketkeepers section.

Batter - K Butt

K Butt has been in golden touch with the bat in this tournament. He is scoring big on a consistent basis, making him the best pick for the batters section for this match.

All-rounder - N Iqbal

N Iqbal has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He is scoring runs and is also picking up crucial wickets for the team. Iqbal will be a very good pick from the all-rounder category for the match.

Bowler - N Asmat Javed

N Asmat Javed has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets for his team in important stages and that makes Javed a very good pick for the match.

TCC vs MGW match captain and vice-captain choices

K Butt

K Butt has been in brilliant batting form in the tournament. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Iqbal

N Iqbal has been in good all-round form in the tournament. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and will be a great option to multiply points in the match.

Five Must-Picks for TCC vs MGW, Match 57

N Iqbal

A Mazhar

K Butt

W Ali Minhas

N Asmat Javed

TCC vs MGW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. Top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders will be very good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TCC vs MGW Dream11 Prediction, Match 57, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: A Mushtaq-I, M Afzal

Batters: K Butt, N Khan, W Ali Minhas

All-rounders: A Mazhar, N Iqbal, T Abbas

Bowlers: R Khan, T Shaheen, N Asmat Javed

TCC vs MGW Dream11 Prediction, Match 57, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: A Mushtaq-I, M Afzal

Batters: K Butt, N Khan, W Ali Minhas

All-rounders: A Mazhar, N Iqbal, T Abbas

Bowlers: R Khan, T Shaheen, N Asmat Javed

