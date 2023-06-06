TCC vs NCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 6

The 6th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see Tally CC (TCC) squaring off against Noor CM Academy (NCA) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs NCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tally CC lost their last match to KRM Panthers by 10 wickets. Noor CM Academy, too, lost their last match against Lions XI by 7 runs.

Tally CC will give it their all to win the match, but Noor CM Academy are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TCC vs NCA Match Details

The 6th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on June 6 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCC vs NCA, Match 6

Date and Time: 6th June 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Cochin Hurricanes and MEC, where a total of 182 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

TCC vs NCA Form Guide

TCC - L

NCA - L

TCC vs NCA Probable Playing XI

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Atif Mazhar, Riaz Masurkar, Abdul Shaikh, Tayyab Shaheen, Kadar Shaikh, Gaffar Shaikh (c & wk), M Afzal, Irfan Bhatti, Hamid Nawaz, Harman Singh Sahni, Nawaz Raza Khan

NCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh (wk), Shafi Shaikh, Roshan Buddika, Rohan Wijewardana, Mehmood Alam Khan, Sabni Unais, Abdullah Asif Meer, Muhammad Akbar Akram, Shah Hyder Hussain ©, Nagarjuna Ankipalli, Muzifbasha Shaik

TCC vs NCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Gayaz

A Gayaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Asif

S Hyder and A Asif are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Buddika

R Masurkar and R Buddika are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mazhar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Wijewardana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Alam and R Wijewardana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Shaheen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TCC vs NCA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Buddika

R Buddika will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Hyder

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Hyder as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TCC vs NCA, Match 6

S Hyder

R Wijewardana

R Buddika

A Mazhar

S Hyder

Tally CC vs Noor CM Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tally CC vs Noor CM Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Gayaz

Batters: A Asif, N Khan, S Hyder

All-rounders: A Mazhar (vc), R Buddika (c), M Muhammad, R Masurkar, M Afzal

Bowlers: R Wijewardana, M Alam

Tally CC vs Noor CM Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Gayaz

Batters: A Asif, N Haider, S Hyder (vc)

All-rounders: A Mazhar, R Buddika (c), R Masurkar, M Afzal

Bowlers: R Wijewardana, M Alam, T Shaheen

