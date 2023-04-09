TCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 35

The 35th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T20 Trophy will see TallyCC (TCC) square off against NCM Investments (NCMI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Tally CC have played four matches in the tournament and have lost three of them. They are currently seventh in the points table and will be looking for a win in this match.

NCM Investments have played four matches so far and have won three of them. They are currently third in the points table and will look to strengthen their position at the top with a win in this match.

TCC vs NCMI Match Details

The 35th game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on April 9 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCC vs NCMI, Match 35

Date and Time: April 9, 2023; 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

TCC vs NCMI, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for both the batter and the bowlers. It will be a close fight between the bat and the ball.

TCC vs NCMI Probable Playing XIs

TCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing XI

S Ahmad, K Riaz, D Sharma, S Amin, A Ali, K Butt, M Ahmad, A Mazhar, F Nawaz, N Khaliq, and T Shaheen.

NCMI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NCMI Probable Playing XI

U Mohandas, D Xavier, R Hossain-I, A Idrees, N Hussain Syed, I Mangalam, N Lathif, J Jose, M Rizwan, M Prasan, and R Samuel.

TCC vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas can get the team off to a good start and is also very useful behind the stumps. This makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Xavier

D Xavier has been in good form with the bat in the tournament so far. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and will be the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounders

K Butt

K Butt has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can change the complexion of the match in either innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowlers

Z Ansari

Z Ansari can be a very important bowler for his team. He can pick up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

TCC vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Butt

K Butt can be a very good pick for the team. He has the ability to score important runs and pick up crucial wickets. Butt is the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Hussain Syed

Hussain Syed is a lethal bowler in the initial stages and also in the death over. His ability to pick up wickets at important junctures makes him the safest bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TCC vs NCMI, Match 35

A Idrees

N Hussain

I Mangalam

K Butt

Z Ansari

TCC vs NCMI Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters, especially in the first innings. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be good picks for the match.

TCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, Match 35, Head-to-head Team

Wicketekeeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, R Hossain-I, K Riaz

All-rounders: A Idrees, N Hussain, I Mangalam, K Butt

Bowlers: M Prasan, Z Ansari, J Jose

TCC vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, Match 35, Grand League Team

Wicketekeeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, R Hossain-I, K Riaz

All-rounders: A Idrees, N Hussain, I Mangalam, K Butt

Bowlers: M Prasan, Z Ansari, J Jose

