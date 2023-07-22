TCC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2023, 1st Quarter Final

The first Quarter Final match of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will see Tigers Cricket Club (TCC) squaring off against Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club (TRC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Tigers Cricket Club have won one of their last two matches. Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three matches. Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Tigers Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TCC vs TRC Match Details

The first Quarter Final match of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will be played on July 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCC vs TRC, 1st Quarter Final

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, 6:30 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano looks good for batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. A high-scoring match can be expected today. The last match played on this pitch was between Kawasaki Knight Riders and Sano CC, where a total of 197 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

TCC vs TRC Form Guide

TCC - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TRC - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

TCC vs TRC Probable Playing XI

TCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Gagan Suri, Surya Singh (wk), Rajmunna Karoda, Sabaorish Ravichandran (c), Adersh, Sujith Bastola, Gurman Singh, Jijo George, Jameesh Keloth, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Sunar

TRC Playing XI

No injury updates

MD Ibrahim Bakul Robin (wk), Aqazi Mehmood Sameer Khan, Mohiuddin Rakib, Naeem Qureshi, Mohammad Sohag Rana, Mahid Rana, Mohammad Ghufran MIr, MD Bahuddin Rubal (c), Milinda Sanjaya, Syed Qasim Abbas, Rony Parvej Taluqdar

TCC vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Ghufran

K Ghufran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Sampath is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ibrahim

G Suri and M Ibrahim are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Mehmood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

K Ganesh and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sanjaya and S Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Keloth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TCC vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 91 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

K Ganesh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ganesh the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TCC vs TRC, 1st Quarter Final

K Ganesh

M Ibrahim

S Ravichandran

S Sharma

G Singh

Tigers Cricket Club vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tigers Cricket Club vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ghufran

Batters: M Ibrahim, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, K Ganesh, G Singh, J George, H Ahmed

Bowlers: M Sanjaya, J Keloth, S Sharma

Tigers Cricket Club vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ghufran

Batters: M Ibrahim, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, K Ganesh, G Singh, J George, H Ahmed, S Bastola

Bowlers: J Keloth, S Sharma