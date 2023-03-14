TCS vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 10

The 10th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Town Club Silchar (TCS) squaring off against Bud CC (BCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Tuesday (March 14).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TCS vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Town Club Silchar have won two of their last three matches. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches of the tournament. Town Club Silchar will give it their all to win the match, but Bud CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TCS vs BCC Match Details

The 10th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 14 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCS vs BCC, Match 10

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bud CC and Tinsukia Town Club, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

TCS vs BCC Form Guide

TCS - W W L

BCC - W W W

TCS vs BCC Probable Playing XI

TCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ram Chandra Das, Aman Chetry, Abhishek Deb, Samir Sinha (c), Akash Chetri, Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Harsh Kumar, Amit Baishya, Biki Roy, Sambhu Roy, Samair Sarma

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Bikash Kumar Das (wk), Rishav Das, Sanjay Singh, Sundeep Rabha, Diwiz Pathak, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Riyan Parag, Darshan Rajbongshi, Pushparaj Sharma, Rohit Singh-lll

TCS vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Das

B Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Ghosh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Malakar

D Pathak and A Malakar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Deb played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Ali

A Chetri and J Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Purkayastha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Deka and D Rajbongshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TCS vs BCC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Deka

N Deka will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 53 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

J Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Ali the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 50 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TCS vs BCC, Match 10

A Malakar

D Rajbongshi

N Deka

H Kumar

J Ali

Town Club Silchar vs Bud CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Town Club Silchar vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Das

Batters: D Pathak, A Malakar

All-rounders: J Ali, A Chetri, S Purkayastha

Bowlers: H Kumar, S Roy, N Deka, P Sharma, D Rajbongshi

Town Club Silchar vs Bud CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Das

Batters: D Pathak, A Malakar

All-rounders: J Ali, A Chetri

Bowlers: H Kumar, S Roy, N Deka, P Sharma, D Rajbongshi, S Sarma

