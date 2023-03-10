Town Club Silchar vs Nirvana S.A - Dream11 Prediction - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship

Town Club Silchar (TCS) will take on Nirvana S.A (NSA) in the second match of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TCS vs NSA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Nirvana S.A had a decent run in the 2022 edition. They returned with three wins and two losses and finished third in Group A.

On the other hand, Town Club Silchar did not play last season and will want to make a mark straightaway.

TCS vs NSA, Match Details

The second match of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship between Town Club Silchar and Nirvana S.A will be played on March 10, 2023, at Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCS vs NSA

Date & Time: March 10th 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and they might play a key role in this game.

TCS vs NSA Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Silchar Team News

No major injury concerns.

Town Club Silchar Probable Playing XI: Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Abhishek Deb, Samir Sinha, Ram Chandra Das, Akash Chetri, Aman Chetry, Biki Roy, Harsh Kumar, Parikshit Banik, Sibsankar Roy, and Deep Ghosh.

Nirvana S.A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Nirvana S.A Probable Playing XI: Dibash Hazarika, Abinash Rowniar (wk), Shraban Kumar Khound, Dipankar Borah, Bikash Kurmi, Jogeswar Bhumij (c), Bhargav Bhuyan, Kallol Bhuyan, Pawan Majhi, Rohit Rowniar, and Daikho Das.

Today’s TCS vs NSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abinash Rowniar

Abinash Rowniar can play some crucial knocks with the bat and he can score runs at a quick rate as well. He can also contribute crucial points with catches and stumpings behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Dibash Hazarika

Dibash Hazarika will be one of the premier batters for NSA. He has the ability to score substantially at the top of the order and he can hit boundaries consistently as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aman Chetry

Aman Chetry can make useful all-round contributions. He mustered 30 runs and picked up three wickets in last year’s competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Pawan Majhi

Pawan Majhi had an excellent run last season of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship. The left-arm spinner returned with seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.25.

TCS vs NSA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jogeswar Bhumij

Jogeswar Bhumij was superb in the 2022 edition. The seam-bowling all-rounder and NSA skipper scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 135.09 and has picked up eight wickets with the ball.

Akash Chetri

Akash Chetri can be effective with both bat and ball. He made 49 runs while striking at 181.48 in the last season. With the ball, he took five scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TCS vs NSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jogeswar Bhumij (NSA)

Akash Chetri (TCS)

Pawan Majhi (NSA)

Dibash Hazarika (NSA)

Aman Chetry (TCS)

TCS vs NSA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Jogeswar Bhumij, Aman Chetry, and Akash Chetri will be the ones to watch out for.

TCS vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Town Club Silchar vs Nirvana S.A - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship.

Wicketkeepers: Abinash Rowniar, Nabajeet Ghosh

Batters: Kallol Bhuyan, Dibash Hazarika, Samir Sinha

All-rounders: Jogeswar Bhumij, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri

Bowlers: Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi, Sibsankar Roy

TCS vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Town Club Silchar vs Nirvana S.A - Assam T20 Premier Club Championship.

Wicketkeepers: Abinash Rowniar, Shraban Kumar Khound

Batters: Dibash Hazarika, Samir Sinha

All-rounders: Jogeswar Bhumij, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Bikash Kurmi

Bowlers: Pawan Majhi, Parikshit Banik, Sibsankar Roy

