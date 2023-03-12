TCS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 Premier Club Championship, Match 7

Town Club Silchar (TCS) will take on Radial Club (RCL) in the seventh match of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday, March 13.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TCS vs RCL Dream11 prediction.

Town Club Silchar have had a solid start to the season, winning both their games so far.

Radial Club have also won two in two, making for an engaging contest on Monday.

TCS vs RCL Match Details, Assam T20 Premier Club Championship

The seventh match of the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship between Town Club Silchar and Radial Club will be played on March 13 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCS vs RCL, Match 7, Assam T20 Premier Club Championship

Date & Time: March 13th 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

TCS vs RCL Pitch Report

It has not been a very high-scoring tournament so far, with no team having gone past the 150-run mark. A score of around 145 could be par at the venue.

TCS vs RCL Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Silchar Team News

No major injury concerns.

Town Club Silchar Probable Playing XI: Ram Chandra Das, Aman Chetry, Abhishek Deb, Samir Sinha (c), Akash Chetri, Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Harsh Kumar, Amit Baishya, Biki Roy, Sambhu Roy, Samair Sarma.

Radial Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Radial Club Probable Playing XI: Abhijit Roy, Anupam Hazarika, Priyangshu Dutta, Akshya Deka, Debojit Baruah, Biswajit Chamua (wk), Amit Sinha (c) , Rosham Alom-I, Dhiraj Goswami, Prajit Bora, Chanakya Sarma.

Today’s TCS vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nabajeet Ghosh (2 matches, 4 runs, 5 catches, 1 stumping)

Nabajeet Ghosh has not contributed much with the bat but has been good behind the stumps. He has five catches and one stumping to his name from two games.

Top Batter Pick

Abhijit Roy (2 matches, 60 runs)

Abhijit Roy has been in good touch with the bat, having accumulated 60 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 127.66 with the help of 11 boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Debojit Baruah (2 matches, 44 runs, 3 wickets)

Debojit Baruah has made excellent all-round contributions in the Assam T20 Premier Club Championship. The RCL spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 141.94. He also returned with figures of 3/10 in four overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Harsh Kumar (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Harsh Kumar has been in excellent bowling form. The TCS bowler has returned with five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.75.

TCS vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Akash Chetri (2 matches, 39 runs, 1 wicket)

Akash Chetri can prove to be effective with both the bat and ball. The TCS seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 39 runs while striking at 169.57. On the bowling front, he has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.29.

Amit Sinha (2 matches, 66 runs)

Amit Sinha has played two matches and is yet to be dismissed. He has aggregated 66 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 134.69.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TCS vs RCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Akash Chetri 39 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Amit Sinha 66 runs in 2 matches Debojit Baruah 44 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Harsh Kumar 5 wickets in 2 matches Sambhu Roy 4 wickets in 2 matches

TCS vs RCL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of Akash Chetri, Aman Chetry, Debojit Baruah, Rosham Alom-I, Sambhu Roy, and Harsh Kumar will be the ones to watch out for.

TCS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TCS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nabajeet Ghosh

Batters: Abhijit Roy, Amit Sinha (vc), Abhishek Deb

All-rounders: Akash Chetri (c), Aman Chetry, Debojit Baruah

Bowlers: Chanakya Sarma, Rosham Alom-I, Sambhu Roy, Harsh Kumar

TCS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TCS vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nabajeet Ghosh

Batters: Priyangshu Dutta, Amit Sinha

All-rounders: Akash Chetri, Aman Chetry, Debojit Baruah (vc)

Bowlers: Chanakya Sarma, Rosham Alom-I, Sambhu Roy, Harsh Kumar (c), Samair Sarma

