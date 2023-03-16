TCS vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 15

The 15th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Town Club Silchar (TCs) square off against Tengapara CC (TCC) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Friday, March 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCS vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Town Club Silchar have played four matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win two of their clashes while losing the other two and are placed fourth in the points table.

Tengapara CC, on the other hand, have also played four matches in the tournament. They have only managed to win once and are fifth in the points table and are visibly struggling with form.

TCS vs TCC Match Details

The 15th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 17 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCS vs TCC, Match 15

Date and Time: March 17, 2023; 8.45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

TCS vs TCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium has been difficult to score runs on. The bowlers have enjoyed the conditions here and the same can be expected here.

TCS vs TCC Probable Playing XIs

TCS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCS Probable Playing XI

Nabajeet Ghosh (wk), Aman Chetry (c), Akash Chetri, Harsh Kumar, Samir Sinha, Abhishek Deb, Ram Chandra Das, Amit Baishya, Biki Roy, Sambhu Roy, and Samair Sarma.

TCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TCC Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sen (wk), Md Mansoor Ali, Sujit Nandi, Asif Haque, Nipul Nath, Samrat Biswas, Dhrubajyoti Das, Ashim Das (c), Kankan Kalita, Bikiran Das, and Subham Das.

TCS vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mansoor Ali

Mansoor Ali bats in the top order for his team and is also very good behind the stumps. Ali is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Samrat Biswas

Samrat Biswas has been in decent touch with the bat in difficult conditions. He has the highest fantasy points amongst the choices available for the match and will be the pick from the section.

All-rounder

Kankan Kalita

When it comes to being an overall match-winner, Kankan Kalita has done the job best this tournament. He has been crucial to the team's cause with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder's section for this match.

Bowler

Bikiran Das

Bikiran Das has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has been amongst the wickets and that makes him the best pick from the bowler section for this match.

TCS vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Kankan Kalita

Kankan Kalita has been at his best with both the bat and the ball. He might turn out to be the match winner in both the innings and hence is a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dhrubajyoti Das

Dhrubajyoti Das has done a good job with the ball and the bat in this tournament. He could be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TCS vs TCC, Match 15

M Ali

S Biswas

D Das

K Kalita

B Das

TCS vs TCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the bowlers. Out-and-out bowlers and all-rounders who can affect the game with their bowling will be good picks for the match.

TCS vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: S Biswas, A Deb

All-rounders: D Das, A Chetry, A Chetri, K Kalita

Bowlers: S Roy, H Kumar, B Das, S Das

TCS vs TCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: S Biswas, A Deb

All-rounders: D Das, A Chetry, A Chetri, K Kalita

Bowlers: S Roy, H Kumar, B Das, S Das

