TCT vs RYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023, Match 7

The seventh game of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 will see Travancore Tridents (TCT) square off against Royal Changanassery (RYC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCT vs RYC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. Royal will give their all to win the game, but Travancore are expected to prevai.

TCT vs RYC Match Details

The seventh game of the Kuwait Kerala PL T20 2023 will be played on July 29 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 10:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCT vs RYC, Match 7

Date and Time: July 29, 2023; 10:45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between FFC and TSK saw 247 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

TCT vs RYC Form Guide

TCT - Will be playing their first game

RYC - Will be playing their first game

TCT vs RYC Probable Playing XIs

TCT

No injury update

Shafir Ali (wk), Siju Mathew, Arun Raj Nair, Yasar Rahman, Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Rijaz Manaf, Renil Raj, Abhijith Asokan, Saneesh Baby, Jishnu Kumaran, Sajeer Maruthora

RYC

No injury update

Sajimon Sebastian (wk), Joji Joseph Mullappallil, Sreekumar Vaniyan, Binu Puthuparampil, Joseph James, Sabin Thomas, Joby Jose, Prince Sasi John, Ribin Poulose, Roby Jhon, Mohammed Rafi Kudilan

TCT vs RYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sebastian

Sebastian is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Joseph is another good pick.

Batters

B Puthuparampil

S Vaniyan and Puthuparampil are the two best batter picks. M Joseph played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Jose

S Thomas and Jose are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Manaf is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Baby

The top bowler picks are S Maruthora and S Baby. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Rafi is another good pick.

TCT vs RYC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Puthuparampil

Puthuparampil bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

J Jose

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Jose the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for TCT vs RYC, Match 7

S Baby

B Puthuparampil

J Jose

S Thomas

R Manaf

Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Joseph, S Sebastian

Batters: B Puthuparampil, Y Rahman, S Vaniyan, J Joseph

All-rounders: J Jose, S Thomas, R Manaf

Bowlers: S Baby, S Maruthora

Travancore Tridents vs Royal Changanassery Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sebastian

Batters: B Puthuparampil, Y Rahman, S Vaniyan

All-rounders: J Jose, S Thomas, R Manaf, P Sasi, R Raj

Bowlers: S Baby, S Maruthora