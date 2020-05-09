TDG v HST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 10th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The qualification pool matches for Group A will begin with the first game on Sunday featuring the Taiwan Dragons and Hsinchu Titans.

The Dragons began their Taipei T10 League 2020 campaign with a loss against the TCA Indians but bounced back strongly to register two wins in a row and finish in the top two of the Taipei T10 League points table.

The Titans, on the other hand, commenced the tournament with a fine win against the Taiwan Daredevils but lost their next two matches. For this match, based on form, the Dragons will be favourites to pick up a win.

Squads to choose from

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Hsinchu Titans: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Predicted Playing XIs

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santhosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe (C) , Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed, Rishi Josula, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

Hsinchu Titans

Manikandan, Venkatesh Goudar, Vijay Kumar, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Thomas Rayen, Raguram (C), Vijay Ganisetty, Vinay MS, Venky Rebel, Eknath Sarkar.

Match Details

Match: Taiwan Dragons v Hsinchu Titans

Date: May 10th, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The strip at the Yingfeng Ground has suited the pacers with some swing on offer with the new ball. While slower bowlers haven't had too much of purchase, the lack of pace on the ball has made stroke making tough for the batsmen.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TDG v HST Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Goudar; C Pundora, B Singh, V Kumar-Jr; J Francis, A Hopkins, Manikandan, J Rishi; P Kumar-Mandal, T Rayen, M Rajiuddin.

Captain - J Francis, Vice-captain - Manikandan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Goudar; C Pundora, V MS, V Kumar-Jr; M Samarasinghe, J Francis, A Senadeera, J Rishi; P Kumar-Mandal, T Rayen, M Rajiuddin.

Captain - M Samarasinghe, Vice-captain - J Rishi

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.