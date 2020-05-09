TDG v TDR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 10th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The second match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020's Group A qualification pool stage will see the Taiwan Dragons squaring off against the Taiwan Daredevils.

The Dragons will be coming into this game immediately after a match against the Hsinchu Titans and will want to strengthen their chances of making the last four with a win against the Daredevils.

The Daredevils, on the other hand, won just one game from their three group stage encounters and will want to begin their path to the last four with a win against the Dragons.

The Dragons will certainly enjoy an upper hand ahead of the match, having comprehensively beaten the Daredevils by a 7-wicket margin during the group stages.

Squads to choose from

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santhosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe (C) , Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed, Rishi Josula, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

Taiwan Daredevils

Duan Christie, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagle, Christiaan Du Toit, John Koekemoer, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward.

Match Details

Match: Taiwan Dragons v Taiwan Daredevils

Date: May 10t, 2020 at 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The straight boundaries will be the prime target for the batsmen throughout the game, with the irregular surface of the outfield acting as an impediment for quick singles and doubles. Taking pace off the ball will be the key for the bowlers.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TDG v TDR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hameed, B Hall, B Singh, C Pundora, J Koekemoer, J Rishi, J Black, G Klopper, M Rajiuddin, T Nel, C Hayward.

Captain - J Black, Vice-captain - J Koekemoer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hameed, B Hall, B Singh, J Koekemoer, C du-Toit, A Hopkins, J Rishi, J Black, A Arjun, T Nel, C Hayward.

Captain - A Hopkins, Vice-captain - C Hayward

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.