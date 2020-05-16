TDR v ISM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 17th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Enter caption HST v TDR Dream11 Tips

The playoff for 7th place in the Taipei T10 League 2020 will see the Taiwan Daredevils take on ICC Smashers at the Yingfeng Ground.

Neither team have had a great tournament with Taiwan Daredevils picking up just the solitary win against the TCA Indians. The ICC Smashers are winless in the tournament so far but they will be hoping to change that come Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nei.

ICC Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Predicted Playing XIs

Taiwan Daredevils

Duan Christie, John Koekemoer, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Christiaan Du Toit, Hein Nothnagle, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward.

ICC Smashers

Rajesh Mehta, Devang Shah, Vinit Chattrani, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya, Dirvesh Jain, Nirav Shah(C), Shrey Doshi, Neel Bhimani, Manoj Ladha, Dev Shah

Match Details

Match: Taiwan Daredevils v ICC Smashers

Date: May 17th, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

With a thick cloud covering expected on the day, captain winning the toss could be expected to opt to bat first. The ground could be sluggish, and the big hitters can really come into play. Pacers will yet again have a big role to play with movement on offer early on with the new ball.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HST v TDR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V. Chattrani, R Mehta, D Jain, J Koekemoer, D Shah, J Black, G Klopper, S Ferreira, N Bhimani, T Nel, C Hayward.

Captain - D Shah, Vice-captain - G Klopper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Hall, R Mehta, D Jain, J Koekemoer, D Shah, J Black, G Klopper, S Patel, N Bhimani, T Nel, C Hayward.

Captain - J Black, Vice-captain - R Mehta

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.