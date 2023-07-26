TDS vs BLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 29

Trident Stallions (TDS) will take on BLV Blasters (BLT) in the Match 29 of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TDS vs BLT Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 29.

Trident Stallions haven’t been able to make much of a mark so far. They are fourth in the table with four wins in nine games. Stallions have 20 points and their previous match with Royal Phantoms got abandoned.

BLV Blasters, on the other hand, have been much more consistent. They have racked up six victories in nine games. Blasters have 24 points and are second in the standings. They are only two points behind the table toppers.

TDS vs BLT Match Details, Match 29

The Match 29 of Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on 27th July at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The match is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TDS vs BLT, Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 29

Date and Time: 27th July, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

TDS vs BLT Pitch Report

The track at the PCA Stadium is well-balanced and has in fact, slowed down over time. As a result, matches are more even with both batters and bowlers finding some degree of assistance. Spinners will be expected to have a major influence here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 154

Average second innings score: 131.33

TDS vs BLT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Trident Stallions: NR-W-NR-W-W

BLV Blasters: L-W-L-W-W

TDS vs BLT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trident Stallions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Trident Stallions Probable Playing 11

Vihaan Malhotra, Shivein Rakheja, Nehal Wadhera (c), Uday Saharan, Salil Arora (wk), Shahbaz Singh Sandhu, Gaurav Choudhary, Lovedeep Kharoud, Aryaman Singh, Sahil Khan, Harshdeep Singh.

BLV Blasters Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

BLV Blasters Probable Playing 11

Jaish Jain, Naman Dhir (c), Kuwar Pathak, Sehaj Dhawan (wk), Kamaljit Singh, Prerit Dutta, Varinder Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Krish Bhagat, Sameer Khan, Sukhwinder Singh.

TDS vs BLT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Dhawan (9 matches, 229 runs, Strike Rate: 137.13)

S Dhawan will be a good choice for the wicketkeeper of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 229 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 137.13 and has also been useful behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

N Wadhera (8 matches, 290 runs, Strike Rate: 169.59)

N Wadhera is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 290 runs in eight games at a strong average of 48.33. Wadhera also has a terrific strike rate close to 170. He has even taken three wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

G Choudhary (8 matches, 125 runs and 7 wickets)

G Choudhary can prove to be an interesting all-round choice. He has scored 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and also has a strike rate of 183.82. Choudhary has also claimed seven wickets at an economy of 7.86.

Top Bowler pick

A Singh (8 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.07)

A Singh is the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped nine wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 7.07.

TDS vs BLT match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dhir

N Dhir is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has hammered 413 runs in nine matches at an average of 51.63. Dhir has a terrific strike rate of 192.99 and he has also slammed two centuries already! Moreover, he has also taken six wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your TDS vs BLT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Dutta

P Dutta is the leading wicket-taker for BLV Blasters with 10 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 7.35. Dutta has also scored 183 runs at an average of over 45 and he has a strike rate close to 140.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TDS vs BLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points N Dhir 413 runs and 6 wickets 844 points P Dutta 183 runs and 10 wickets 618 points N Wadhera 290 runs and 3 wickets 477 points K Pathak 268 runs 431 points G Choudhary 125 runs and 7 wickets 348 points

TDS vs BLT match expert tips

N Dhir has been a cut above the rest and has been wonderful with both the bat and the ball. His consistency makes him a very reliable pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

TDS vs BLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

TDS vs BLT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Dhawan, S Arora

Batter: N Dhir (c), N Wadhera, K Pathak, S Rakheja

All-rounder: P Dutta (vc), G Choudhary, H Singh

Bowler: A Singh, S Khan

TDS vs BLT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

TDS vs BLT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Dhawan

Batter: N Dhir, N Wadhera (c), K Pathak (vc), S Rakheja

All-rounder: P Dutta, G Choudhary, H Singh

Bowler: A Singh, S Khan, S Singh Manga