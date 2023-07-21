TDS vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 17

The 17th match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the Trident Stallions (TDS) squaring off against JK Super Strikers (SPS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TDS vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Trident Stallions have won two of their last five matches. JK Super Strikers, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches of the season. Trident Stallions will give it their all to win the match, but the JK Super Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TDS vs SPS Match Details

The 17th match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 21 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TDS vs SPS, Match 17

Date and Time: July 21, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batters will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Agri King Knights and Royal Phantoms, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

TDS vs SPS Form Guide

TDS - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

SPS - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

TDS vs SPS Probable Playing XI

TDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Salil Arora (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Uday Pratap Saharan, Garv Kumar, Tanroop Saini, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Gaurav Choudhary, Manav Vashisth, Manpreet Chouhan, Sahil Khan, Lovedeep Kharoud

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhavish Subhash Sethi, Dushyant Gill, Aryaman Singh, Jassinder Singh, Aarush Sabhrwal, Vishwapratap Singh, Sanvir Singh (c), A Malhotra (wk), Tarun Sareen, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Prince Balwant Rai

TDS vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Arora

S Arora is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Malhotra is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Singh

S Rakheja and V Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Singh

S Singh and G Choudhary are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and J Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Malhotra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TDS vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

S Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 608 points in the last five matches.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in good form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 444 points in the last five matches

5 Must-Picks for TDS vs SPS, Match 17

S Singh

V Singh

E Singh

S Rakheja

J Singh

Trident Stallions vs JK Super Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trident Stallions vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Arora

Batters: J Singh, V Singh, S Rakheja, N Wadhera

All-rounders: G Choudhary, H Singh, E Singh, S Singh

Bowlers: V Malhotra, A Singh

Trident Stallions vs JK Super Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Arora

Batters: J Singh, V Singh, S Rakheja, N Wadhera

All-rounders: G Choudhary, E Singh, S Singh

Bowlers: V Malhotra, A Singh, G Singh