TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Match 24

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will take on Bangla Tigers (BT) in the 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction.

Team Abu Dhabi lost their first Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 encounter before their second game ended in a tie. They've since won three games in a row and are looking in top form. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers have struggled for consistency. They have two wins and four losses from six games.

TAD vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

The 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will be played on December 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAD vs BT, Match 24, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: JioCinema

TAD vs BT Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has favored the batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the tournament being about 110 runs. Another high-scoring encounter is likely on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

TAD vs BT Form Guide (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022)

Team Abu Dhabi: W, W, W, T, L

Bangla Tigers: L, W, L, L, L

TAD vs BT Probable Playing 11 today

Team Abu Dhabi team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bangla Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bangla Tigers Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Umair Ali, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Luke Fletcher.

Today’s TAD vs BT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

James Vince (5 matches, 125 runs)

James Vince has been batting well in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, having scored 125 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 162.33. He has remained unbeaten thrice.

Top Batter Pick

Evin Lewis (5 innings, 115 runs)

Evin Lewis has smashed 115 runs at an average of 28.75 while striking at 230. He will be keen to add to his tally on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Fabien Allen (3 matches, 73 runs, 4 wickets)

Fabien Allen has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 73 runs at a strike rate of 165.90 in addition to taking four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Andrew Tye has been in brilliant bowling form. The Australian pacer has returned with nine wickets from five games at an economy rate of 9.80.

TAD vs BT match captain and vice-captain choices

Iftikhar Ahmed (4 matches, 189 runs)

Iftikhar Ahmed has amassed 189 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 255.40 with the aid of 18 sixes and 10 fours.

Chris Lynn (5 matches, 123 runs)

Chris Lynn has aggregated 123 runs at a strike rate of 144.70 in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. He has belted 11 fours and five sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Iftikhar Ahmed 189 runs in 4 matches Chris Lynn 123 runs in 5 matches Fabian Allen 73 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches Andrew Tye 9 wickets in 5 matches Evin Lewis 115 runs in 5 matches

TAD vs BT match expert tips

Top-order batters will be key in the TAD vs BT game and the likes of James Vince, Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Evin Lewis and Iftikhar Ahmed will be the ones to watch out for.

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: James Vince, Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Iftikhar Ahmed (c)

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Benny Howell, Naveen-ul-Haq

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: James Vince

Batters: Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis (vc), Brandon King

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen (c), Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Luke Fletcher, Peter Hatzoglou

