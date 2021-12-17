AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Match 2

Team Amber (AMB) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the second match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala on Friday.

Team Amber had a decent season last time. They finished fourth after the group stages, but lost in the semi-finals. Team Pearl, meanwhile, didn’t enjoy the best of seasons. They managed just two wins and will be desperate to turn things around this season.

AMB vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Amber: George Jincy, H U Bhoomika, Sabu Malavika, S Gayathri, V Suresh Mrudhula, Sneha K R, Mathew Aneena, P Sourabhya, Suren Sandra, M Aswathy, K K Aparna

Team Pearl: Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aswathy Babu, Joseph Jisna, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Aswathy C B, Rajan Anju, Aleena Shibu, James Keerthi, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya

Match Details

AMB vs PEA, Match 2, KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Date & Time: December 17th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is expected to be a decent one to bat on. But there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might find turn as well.

Today’s AMB vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aswathy Babu is a safe wicketkeeper who can contribute with some crucial runs as well.

Batter

George Jincy can play those big knocks at the top of the order. She scored 392 runs last season.

All-rounder

Suren Sandra was the leading wicket-taker for Team Amber in the last edition, returning with 16 scalps at an economy of 3.86.

Bowler

James Keerthi can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. She scored 89 runs and took seven wickets last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Suren Sandra (AMB)

K K Aparna (AMB)

George Jincy (AMB)

James Keerthi (PEA)

Ganesh Divya (PEA)

Important stats for AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team (Last season)

Suren Sandra: 16 wickets

George Jincy: 392 runs & 4 wickets

Ganesh Divya: 138 runs & 5 wickets

James Keerthi: 89 runs & 7 wickets

AMB vs PEA Dream 11 Prediction (KCA Pink T20 Challengers)

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aswathy Babu, George Jincy, Joseph Jisna, H U Bhoomika, Ganesh Divya, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Sabu Malavika, Sabin Miriam Keziah, James Keerthi, Aleena Shibu

Captain: Suren Sandra. Vice-captain: James Keerthi.

Dream11 Team for Team Amber vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aswathy Babu, George Jincy, Joseph Jisna, H U Bhoomika, Ganesh Divya, Suren Sandra, Rajan Anju, K K Aparna, Loordh Nithya, V Suresh Mrudhula, James Keerthi

Captain: George Jincy. Vice-captain: Ganesh Divya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar