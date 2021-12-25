PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 17

Team Pearl will take on Team Ruby in match number 17 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday.
Team Pearl have been quite good in this tournament. They have four wins and three losses and are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Team Ruby are fourth in the points table, having won just two and lost four.
PEA vs RUB Probable Playing 11 today
Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu (wk), Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Anju Rajan-I, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, Sreekrishna Haridas
Team Ruby: C K Maneesha, M Abina (wk), Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, J Chaithanya, SR Urvasi, Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Jipsa Joseph, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, NR Anjana
Match Details
Match: PEA vs RUB
Date & Time: December 25, 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the average score batting first after 16 games is just 106. Thus, a track that favors the bowlers may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.
Today’s PEA vs RUB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
M Abina
Batters
Akhila Ponnukuttan has chipped in nicely with the bat and has scored 93 runs in this tournament.
All-rounders
Keerthi James is in stellar form with the ball. She has returned with 11 scalps from seven games and has also got 71 runs.
Akshaya Sadanandan is the second-highest run-getter in this competition and has amassed 265 runs in six games. She has also picked up six wickets.
Bowlers
Loordh Nithya has been quite consistent and has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.11.
Top 5 best players to pick in PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshaya Sadanandan (RUB): 587 points
Keerthi James (PEA): 486 points
Anusree Anil Kumar (PEA): 428 points
Loordh Nithya (PEA): 369 points
Najla Noushad (RUB): 230 points
Important stats for PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshaya Sadanandan: 265 runs & 6 wickets
Najla Noushad: 5 wickets
Keerthi James: 71 runs & 11 wickets
Anusree Anil Kumar: 10 wickets
PEA vs RUB Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sayoojya Salilan, Ganesh Divya, Akshaya Sadanandan, Keerthi James, Anusree Anil Kumar, Najla Noushad, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, MP Aleena
Captain: Akshaya Sadanandan Vice-captain: Keerthi James
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Siha Santosh, Ganesh Divya, Akshaya Sadanandan, Keerthi James, Anusree Anil Kumar, Najla Noushad, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, NR Anjana
Captain: Keerthi James Vice-captain: M Abina