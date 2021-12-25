PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 17

Team Pearl will take on Team Ruby in match number 17 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday.

Team Pearl have been quite good in this tournament. They have four wins and three losses and are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Team Ruby are fourth in the points table, having won just two and lost four.

PEA vs RUB Probable Playing 11 today

Team Pearl: Aswathy Babu (wk), Jisna Joseph, Ganesh Divya, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Anju Rajan-I, Anusree Anil Kumar, Keerthi James, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, Sreekrishna Haridas

Team Ruby: C K Maneesha, M Abina (wk), Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, J Chaithanya, SR Urvasi, Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Jipsa Joseph, MP Aleena, Najla Noushad, NR Anjana

Match Details

Match: PEA vs RUB

Date & Time: December 25, 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the average score batting first after 16 games is just 106. Thus, a track that favors the bowlers may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Today’s PEA vs RUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Abina

Batters

Akhila Ponnukuttan has chipped in nicely with the bat and has scored 93 runs in this tournament.

All-rounders

Keerthi James is in stellar form with the ball. She has returned with 11 scalps from seven games and has also got 71 runs.

Akshaya Sadanandan is the second-highest run-getter in this competition and has amassed 265 runs in six games. She has also picked up six wickets.

Bowlers

Loordh Nithya has been quite consistent and has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.11.

Top 5 best players to pick in PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshaya Sadanandan (RUB): 587 points

Keerthi James (PEA): 486 points

Anusree Anil Kumar (PEA): 428 points

Loordh Nithya (PEA): 369 points

Najla Noushad (RUB): 230 points

Important stats for PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshaya Sadanandan: 265 runs & 6 wickets

Najla Noushad: 5 wickets

Keerthi James: 71 runs & 11 wickets

Anusree Anil Kumar: 10 wickets

PEA vs RUB Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Team Pearl vs Team Ruby - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Abina, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sayoojya Salilan, Ganesh Divya, Akshaya Sadanandan, Keerthi James, Anusree Anil Kumar, Najla Noushad, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, MP Aleena

Captain: Akshaya Sadanandan Vice-captain: Keerthi James

Dream11 Team for Team Pearl vs Team Ruby - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Siha Santosh, Ganesh Divya, Akshaya Sadanandan, Keerthi James, Anusree Anil Kumar, Najla Noushad, Loordh Nithya, Aleena Shibu, NR Anjana

Captain: Keerthi James Vice-captain: M Abina

Edited by Prem Deshpande