RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala Women’s T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - Apr 05, 2021

In the final league stage game of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Team Ruby will take on Team Amber at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Both teams have already made it to the semi-finals and will be looking to continue their winning momentum ahead of the knockouts.

Team Ruby have been in top form in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, winning five of their seven matches. While their batters have been consistent, the bowlers have been the ones to drive Team Ruby. They will be looking to continue their winning run and enter the semi-finals with three wins in a row.

Team Amber, on the other hand, have been a lot more inconsistent in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. They have lost their last two games, while they also started their campaign with a couple of losses. In between, they had won three games in a row. They will hope to end the league stages on a high and head into the knockouts with some momentum.

Squads to choose from

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Team Amber: Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M, Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (c), Aswathy Mol, Akshaya Sadanandan, Mrudhula Suresh, Ajanya T P, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Najla Noushad, Sreekrishna Haridas, Soniya Babu, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan

Advertisement

Team Amber: Jincy George (c), Deepthi J S, Aleena Surendran, Diya Gireesh, Aleena M P, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sneha K R (wk), Sruthi T P, Sraya Roy, Joshitha VJ

Match Details

Match: Team Ruby vs Team Amber

Date: April 5th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has something in it for everybody. There haven’t been very high scores throughout the KCA Pink T20 Challengers. A score of around 110-115 could well be a par score and a match-winning total at the venue.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RUB vs AMB)

Dream11 Team for Team Ruby vs Team Amber - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Akshaya Sadanandan, T Shani Sasidharan, Jincy George, Sruthi T P, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Diya Gireesh, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula Suresh

Captain: T Shani Sasidharan. Vice-captain: Jincy George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Aleena M P, Akshaya Sadanandan, T Shani Sasidharan, Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Ajanya T P, Najla Noushad, Joshitha VJ, Diya Gireesh, Aswathy Mol

Captain: T Shani Sasidharan. Vice-captain: Aleena Surendran