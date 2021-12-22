RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 12

Team Ruby will take on Team Sapphire in match number 12 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Wednesday.

Team Ruby are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost three and won just one game so far.

Meanwhile, Team Sapphire have also been inconsistent. They have two wins and as many losses but they are placed second at the moment.

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing 11 today

Team Ruby: M Abina (wk), Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, J Chaithanya, SR Urvasi, MP Aleena, Jipsa Joseph, Najla Noushad, M Aiswarya, NR Anjana

Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (c), Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Ananya Pradeep (wk), Sooya Sukumar, Potti Manasvi, Sajeevan Sajana, Nandana, Renjusha, Diya Gireesh, GG Akshya

Match Details

Match: RUB vs SAP

Date & Time: December 22, 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the average score batting first after 10 games is just 103.

Thus, another pitch which favors the bowlers may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Today’s RUB vs SAP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan has been batting well and has scored 107 runs in this tournament so far.

Batters

Ajanya T P hasn't made any impact with the bat but she has picked up four wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Akshaya Sadanandan has been a superb all-rounder and has produced 154 runs alongside five wickets in this series.

Sajeevan Sajana has played just three games but she has already accumulated 107 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Diya Gireesh has chipped in well with both bat and ball. She has taken two wickets and has scored 53 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshaya Sadanandan (RUB): 396 points

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 251 points

Najla Noushad (RUB): 180 points

Drishya Devan (SAP): 171 points

Diya Gireesh (SAP): 166 points

Important stats for RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshaya Sadanandan: 154 runs & five wickets

Najla Noushad: 4 wickets

Sajeevan Sajana: 107 runs & 3 wickets

Drishya Devan: 107 runs

RUB vs SAP Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, M Abina, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Ajanya T P, Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Najla Noushad, Nandana, MP Aleena, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Akshaya Sadanandan Vice-captain: Sajeevan Sajana

Dream11 Team for Team Ruby vs Team Pearl - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, M Abina, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Ajanya T P, Sajeevan Sajana, Akshaya Sadanandan, Sooya Sukumar, Najla Noushad, MP Aleena, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Akshaya Sadanandan Vice-captain: Ajanya T P.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar