RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 1

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Sapphire (SAP) in the opening match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction.
Team Ruby had a good campaign in 2021. They won and lost four apiece in the group stage before losing to Team Emerald in the final. Team Sapphire, meanwhile, finished fourth after winning three and losing five.
RUB vs SAP Match Details, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022
The first match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will be played on September 10 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RUB vs SAP, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 1
Date & Time: September 10th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
RUB vs SAP Pitch Report
The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha generally favors the bowlers, who dominated proceedings in the 2021 edition of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022. They could once again be the deciding factor this season.
RUB vs SAP Probable Playing 11 today
Team Ruby team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Team Ruby Probable playing XI: Aswathy Babu (wk), Gopika Gayathri Devi, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Keerthi James, Aleena Surendran, Mohanan Darsana, K K Aparna, Jisha Jaimon, Sebastin Biby, VJ Joshitha
Team Sapphire team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Team Sapphire Probable playing XI: Ananya Pradeep (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aleena Ann Joy, Jisna Joseph, Jincy George, Potti Manasvi, Fatim Feba, Sraya Roy, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anil Kumar.
Today’s RUB vs SAP Dream11 Match Top Picks (Stats from the KCA Women’s T20 2021)
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Aswathy Babu (8 matches, 120 runs)
Aswathy Babu had a decent run in the 2021 edition. She accumulated 120 runs in eight games and was also safe behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Sayoojya Salilan (8 matches, 102 runs)
Sayoojya Salilan can contribute nicely with the bat. She mustered 102 runs in seven innings last season.
Top All-rounder Pick
Mohanan Darsana (9 matches, 90 runs, 6 wickets)
Mohanan Darsana scored 90 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.11 in the 2021 edition.
Top Bowler Pick
Anusree Anil Kumar (8 matches, 10 wickets)
Anusree Anil Kumar was excellent in the KCA Women’s T20 2021. She picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.68.
RUB vs SAP match captain and vice-captain choices (Stats from the KCA Women’s T20 2021)
Jincy George (8 matches, 325 runs, 1 wicket)
Jincy George enjoyed a fabulous 2021 season. She finished as the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 325 runs at an average of 65. George also picked up one wicket.
Keerthi James (8 matches, 88 runs, 11 wickets)
Keerthi James was effective with both the bat and ball last season. She took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.47 while also scoring 88 runs.
5 Must-picks with player stats for RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
RUB vs SAP match expert tips
Both teams boast some quality all-rounders who could be crucial picks in your RUB vs SAP fantasy team. Thus, the likes of Jincy George, Keerthi James, and Mohanan Darsana will be the top captaincy choices.
RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Aswathy Babu
Batters: Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena Ann Joy
All-rounders: Jincy George (c), Mohanan Darsana, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James (vc)
Bowlers: K K Aparna, Renjusha, Anusree Anil Kumar
RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Aswathy Babu, Ananya Pradeep
Batters: Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena Ann Joy
All-rounders: Jincy George, Mohanan Darsana (c), Keerthi James
Bowlers: K K Aparna, Potti Manasvi, Anusree Anil Kumar (vc)