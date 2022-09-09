RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 1

Team Ruby (RUB) will take on Team Sapphire (SAP) in the opening match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RUB vs SAP Dream11 prediction.

Team Ruby had a good campaign in 2021. They won and lost four apiece in the group stage before losing to Team Emerald in the final. Team Sapphire, meanwhile, finished fourth after winning three and losing five.

RUB vs SAP Match Details, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

The first match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will be played on September 10 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RUB vs SAP, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 1

Date & Time: September 10th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

RUB vs SAP Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha generally favors the bowlers, who dominated proceedings in the 2021 edition of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022. They could once again be the deciding factor this season.

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing 11 today

Team Ruby team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Ruby Probable playing XI: Aswathy Babu (wk), Gopika Gayathri Devi, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Keerthi James, Aleena Surendran, Mohanan Darsana, K K Aparna, Jisha Jaimon, Sebastin Biby, VJ Joshitha

Team Sapphire team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable playing XI: Ananya Pradeep (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Aleena Ann Joy, Jisna Joseph, Jincy George, Potti Manasvi, Fatim Feba, Sraya Roy, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Anusree Anil Kumar.

Today’s RUB vs SAP Dream11 Match Top Picks (Stats from the KCA Women’s T20 2021)

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aswathy Babu (8 matches, 120 runs)

Aswathy Babu had a decent run in the 2021 edition. She accumulated 120 runs in eight games and was also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Sayoojya Salilan (8 matches, 102 runs)

Sayoojya Salilan can contribute nicely with the bat. She mustered 102 runs in seven innings last season.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohanan Darsana (9 matches, 90 runs, 6 wickets)

Mohanan Darsana scored 90 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.11 in the 2021 edition.

Top Bowler Pick

Anusree Anil Kumar (8 matches, 10 wickets)

Anusree Anil Kumar was excellent in the KCA Women’s T20 2021. She picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.68.

RUB vs SAP match captain and vice-captain choices (Stats from the KCA Women’s T20 2021)

Jincy George (8 matches, 325 runs, 1 wicket)

Jincy George enjoyed a fabulous 2021 season. She finished as the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 325 runs at an average of 65. George also picked up one wicket.

Keerthi James (8 matches, 88 runs, 11 wickets)

Keerthi James was effective with both the bat and ball last season. She took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.47 while also scoring 88 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RUB vs SAP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jincy George 325 runs & 1 wicket in 8 matches Keerthi James 88 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Anusree Anil Kumar 10 wickets in 8 matches Sayoojya Salilan 102 runs in 7 innings Mohanan Darsana 90 runs & 6 wickets in 9 matches

RUB vs SAP match expert tips

Both teams boast some quality all-rounders who could be crucial picks in your RUB vs SAP fantasy team. Thus, the likes of Jincy George, Keerthi James, and Mohanan Darsana will be the top captaincy choices.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aswathy Babu

Batters: Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena Ann Joy

All-rounders: Jincy George (c), Mohanan Darsana, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James (vc)

Bowlers: K K Aparna, Renjusha, Anusree Anil Kumar

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aswathy Babu, Ananya Pradeep

Batters: Jisna Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Aleena Ann Joy

All-rounders: Jincy George, Mohanan Darsana (c), Keerthi James

Bowlers: K K Aparna, Potti Manasvi, Anusree Anil Kumar (vc)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar