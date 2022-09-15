SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 13

Team Sapphire (SAP) will take on Team Amber (AMB) in the 13th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction.

Team Sapphire won their first two KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 games before losing three matches in a row. Meanwhile, Team Amber started their campaign with consecutive defeats before winning three on the bounce.

SAP vs AMB Match Details, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

The 13th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Sapphire and Team Amber will be played on September 16 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAP vs AMB, Match 13, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 16th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAP vs AMB Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has assisted the bowlers, who have dominated proceedings at the venue in the past. Low-scoring games have been the norm on this ground in the tournament.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

Average 1st-innings score: 98

Average 2nd-innings score: 94

SAP vs AMB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Sapphire: W, W, L, L, L

Team Amber: L, W, W, L, L

SAP vs AMB Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Sapphire Probable Playing XI: JS Deepthi (wk), Ananya Pradeep, Aleena Ann Joy, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sandra Suren, Jincy George (c), Mrudhula Suresh, Renjusha, Potti Manasvi, Yadhu Priya, Anusree Anil Kumar.

Team Amber team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Amber Probable Playing XI: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ajanya T P, Ganesh Divya, Ansu Sunil, Abirami Binu, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sourabhya Balan, Gayathri S, Sreekrishna Haridas, Joseph Jipsa, K Vismaya.

Today’s SAP vs AMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

JS Deepthi (5 matches, 69 runs)

JS Deepthi has looked in good touch with the bat, having mustered 69 runs in five games so far. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Ansu Sunil (5 matches, 116 runs)

Ansu Sunil is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 with 116 runs in five innings so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sajeevan Sajana (5 matches, 113 runs, 3 wickets)

Sajeevan Sajana has been in top form with the bat, amassing 113 runs in five innings. She has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.39.

Top Bowler Pick

Sreekrishna Haridas (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Sreekrishna Haridas has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.31 and an average of 11.50 in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022.

SAP vs AMB match captain and vice-captain choices

Ganesh Divya (5 matches, 97 runs, 6 wickets)

Ganesh Divya has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 97 runs and taken six wickets across 10 overs in three outings.

Mrudhula Suresh (5 matches, 109 runs, 3 wickets)

Mrudhula Suresh has scored 109 runs while striking at 139.74. She also has three wickets to her name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ganesh Divya 97 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Sajeevan Sajana 113 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Mrudhula Suresh 109 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Ansu Sunil 116 runs in 5 matches Sreekrishna Haridas 6 wickets in 5 matches

SAP vs AMB match expert tips

Players like Ganesh Divya, Sajeevan Sajana, and Mrudhula Suresh could make an all-round impact and will be the top captaincy picks in the SAP vs AMB match.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: JS Deepthi

Batters: Ganesh Divya (c), Ajanya T P, Aleena Ann Joy, Ansu Sunil

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana (vc), Jincy George

Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh, Joseph Jipsa, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anusree Anil Kumar

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: JS Deepthi

Batters: Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Aleena Ann Joy, Ansu Sunil

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Jincy George, Sourabhya Balan,

Bowlers: Mrudhula Suresh (c), Renjusha, Sreekrishna Haridas (vc)

